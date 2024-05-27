The Big Picture Filming for The Righteous Gemstones season 4 has begun, with the show's production company announcing the exciting news on Instagram.

The show, created by Danny McBride, follows the dysfunctional televangelist Gemstone family and their lavish lifestyle funded by church donations.

Season 4 details are still under wraps, but fans can expect more of the hilarious adrenaline ride the show is known for, as confirmed by HBO.

After close to a year of waiting for news of The Righteous Gemstones' return since it was renewed for a fourth season, the show's production company, Rough House Pictures, has finally revealed that filming is in progress for the upcoming season. As seen on their Instagram, an image of a clapperboard for season 4 was captioned, "We Are So Back. Shooting season 4 HAS BEGUN!"

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones narrates the story of a family of televangelists led by the widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) whose lavish lifestyle with his immature children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), is funded by church donations. The show premiered on August 18, 2019, on HBO and has aired three seasons so far. Besides its lead stars, some big names have been cast in guest roles across its three seasons, including Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone), singer Joe Jonas and Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City).

Not many details have been released yet regarding The Righteous Gemstones season 4, including its plot details. Even Goodman admittedly had no idea what direction it would take, as revealed last year by TV Insider. However, fans can expect "more of the hilarious adrenaline ride" based on the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO & Max Comedy Series Amy Gravitt's season 4 announcement.

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 Was Delayed By The SAG Strikes

Since production has officially begun for The Righteous Gemstones season 4, it may premiere anytime this year or early next year despite being held back by the SAG and WGA strikes last year. The new season will be released on Max just like the first three seasons, but the entire cast has yet to be revealed. Regardless, given the previous seasons, some familiar faces may reprise their roles, including McBride as the oldest Gemstone son Jesse, his wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman), and their son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo). DeVine's Kelvin and Patterson's Judy, the youngest Gemstone children, may also return.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will definitely be just as thrilling as season 3, which saw the Gemstone siblings encounter a dreadful militia called The Brothers of Tomorrow's Fires, leading the trio to get in way over their heads. According to the season's logline: "The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."

Although The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is yet to confirm a premiere date, the previous seasons are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.