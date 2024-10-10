Get ready for more misbehavin' on HBO. The upcoming fourth season of The Righteous Gemstones has now wrapped filming. Series star Walton Goggins revealed the news on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Goggins expressed his love for the series' cast and crew, especially star/producer/creator Danny McBride, who Goggins previously worked with on Vice Principals. He also shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming season, featuring castmates Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Valyn Hall. However, most of the photos are in black-and-white, out of Goggins' respect for the series' costume designers, who deserve to have their work seen on the screen. Goggins plays Uncle Baby Billy, the conniving brother of the late Gemstone matriarch; to play the elderly Billy, he undergoes a prosthetic transformation only slightly less dramatic than the one that turned him into the undead, noseless Ghoul on Amazon Prime Video's Fallout.

What Happened in Season Three of 'The Righteous Gemstones'?

The third season of The Righteous Gemstones saw patriarch Eli (John Goodman) cede more control over the family ministry to his squabbling children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Patterson), and Kelvin (Devine). Unfortunately, they soon lost the support of NASCAR veteran and longtime benefactor Dusty Daniels (Shea Whigham), who left them for a church run by rival evangelist Vance Simkins (Stephen Dorff). Another problem arose in the form of May-May (Kristen Johnston), Eli's long-estranged sister, and her husband Peter (Steve Zahn), the leader of a violent anti-government militia - Peter nearly destroyed the Gemstones' church with a bomb, but was convinced to relent by the Gemstones' fundamental (if sometimes well-hidden) decency. The confrontation came to a head during the long-awaited first episode of Billy's new Biblical game show, Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers, which turned into a showdown between the Gemstones and the Simkins - only to be interrupted by a literal plague of locusts. Abandoned by Simkins during the insect onslaught and rescued by Jesse, Dusty returned to the Gemstone fold, securing the family's finances.

The Righteous Gemstones is only one of the many projects Goggins has in the pipeline. He recently starred in the films Uninvited and The Luckiest Man in America, and is next set to star in Queen of the Ring, a biopic of pioneering female wrestler Mildred Burke. He will also star in next year's third season of HBO's The White Lotus.

Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones has wrapped filming; no release date for the season has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.