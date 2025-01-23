The Righteous Gemstones will prepare to say “Amen!” and end its time on HBO following its upcoming fourth season. Today, Variety reported that the end days are nigh for the Danny McBride-created comedy series that has burned itself into our hearts and minds since 2019. Although no specific date has been set for when the payday of the Season 4 premiere will arrive, we know it will be sometime in March - which means it’s just around the corner. In a statement paired with the devastating news, McBride said:

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up. The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

With the final season in sight, there are plenty of storylines that will need to be wrapped up, as the Gemstone family airs out their dirty laundry with one another and relationships are put to the test. The last few episodes of Season 3 saw the Gemstone children come together in a mutual hatred for their father, Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), and agree to run the megachurch together, turning their differences into strengths. But their over-the-top personalities are bound to clash in the upcoming batch of episodes.

After almost separating during the last season, it looks like Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) are stronger than ever, while Eli’s grandson and ex-black sheep of the family, Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) has decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. Plus, we can’t wait to see how the family responds to Kelvin (Adam DeVine) proudly stepping into his not-so-hidden relationship with Keefe (Tony Cavalero), and we can expect - and look forward to - plenty more high jinks from Jesse (McBride) and songs from everyone’s favorite family member - Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins).

The New Faces of ’The Righteous Gemstone’s Final Season

Previously featuring guest stars like Steve Zahn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric André, and Kristen Johnston in past seasons, The Righteous Gemstone’s is going out in a blaze of glory with its exciting lineup of supporting performers. Just the other day it was announced that Will & Grace alum, Megan Mullally and American Pie franchise star, Seann William Scott, would add their names to the call sheet. Plus, knowing that it’s the last hurrah for the Gemstones, we’re sure that McBride will toss in a few extra cameos to keep audiences on their toes.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones