The Righteous Gemstones jumped into its fourth and final season by kicking it old school — really old school. Those who have tuned in for the newly dropped Season 4 premiere will know that instead of focusing on the current state of the Gemstone family, viewers were transported into the past — Virginia, 1862 to be exact. Picking up during the early days of the Civil War, the installment served as a prequel, building on the foundation of the titular evangelist family, and revealing how they got into the business of preachin’. As it would turn out (almost like everything we’ve seen from the Gemstones over the last few seasons), their beginnings were also a con, perpetrated by Elijah Gemstone — who was played in a shocking guest-starring appearance by none other Academy Award-nominated actor, Bradley Cooper.

The casting of the Silver Linings Playbook and A Star Is Born performer was one of the best-kept secrets to come from the comedy’s lengthy history of cameos and recurring roles. Digging into the shock and surprise of it all, Collider’s Christina Radish asked series co-creator and star, Danny McBride, about the creative team’s decision to not only cast Cooper, but to center the entire first episode around a character who audiences had never met before.

Acknowledging that what transpired in the Season 5 premiere is “definitely out of left field,” McBride explained the process behind the episode, telling Radish,

“It felt, to me, starting this season off, with it being the final season, where it began felt like that was a rich way to start the story. I didn’t know whether it was going to be a whole episode or not, or if it was going to just be a cold open or what. And then, as we started writing it, it became apparent that it was a rich story and it was going to be fun and unique and different. And so, we wrote it and found a script that we were confident in and happy with.”

While it turned out to be a major hit with the show’s sprawling fanbase, McBride fully understood that he was throwing production off and tasking them with something completely different from what they were used to, adding,

“And then, it became a time when we had to share it with the production. Everyone is there to make a modern story at a megachurch, and then suddenly we’re asking the costume designer to find all these period appropriate Civil War uniforms, and I’m asking the production designer to press pause on building the Gemstone Salvation Center because we have to build a Confederate fort. It was a great challenge for all the creatives involved to pull something like this off. We had less than 10 days to shoot it. It was done with the same kind of schedule that we had for anything. It was incredibly challenging, but everybody rose to the occasion.”

Bradley Cooper Becomes An Anointed Member of the Gemstone Family