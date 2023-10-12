Fresh after the satisfying and shockingly heartwarming Season 3 finale, Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones has been greenlit and fans are gearing up for yet another year of fictional hypocrisy from one of the most powerful televangelist families around. However, even John Goodman has no inclination about the direction Season 4 will take, when asked by TV Insider if he knew what will happen in the new season, Goodman replied with a blunt but thorough answer: “Not at all.” Yet, with some more digging, we might be able to bring up some dirt on the Gemstone family. Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

When Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4 Going To Air?

Image via HBO

A release date has not yet been revealed, but it's possible that The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 will premiere sometime next year, in 2024. However, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA, the wait might be even longer and fans might have to wait until early 2025 to reunite with the Gemstone family.

Where Can You Watch ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4?

As with the first three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 will be released to the public on Max. On the platform, subscribers and fans of the show will be able to get caught up and await the announcements of any new episodes.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4?

A trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 has yet to be released. Given that the third season of The Righteous Gemstones just wrapped on August 6, 2023, there is little known information about the fourth installment.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 3 below.

What Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ About?

Image via HBO

John Goodman stars as Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family and the leader of their megachurch empire. From what viewers can tell so far, Eli is genuine in his desire to help and lead people. However, given the greed, scandals, secrets, and conflicts, his moral ambiguity trickles down into the lives of his children.

All three of his children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and Judy (Edi Patterson), can easily be described as self-righteous and disconnected from reality. This comes easy to them as they live in outrageous mansions within their father's property. With the looming idea that their father will soon pick his successor or next head of the congregation, the kids and a few other interested parties plot and scheme to take over the church. In some cases, they also conspire around overthrowing the empire. This dark comedy shows glimpses of what could be within the gates of real-life megachurches. The developing story unfolds a dramatic tale that continuously draws in viewers.

The logline for Season 3 reads:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

Who Will Star in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4?

Image via HBO

The entire cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 has yet to be revealed or confirmed. However, given the last three seasons, fans can expect to see some familiar faces. This includes Danny McBride, the eldest Gemstone son, Jesse, and his wife Amber, portrayed by Cassidy Freeman, along with their son Gideon, played by Skyler Gisondo. Adam DeVine plays Eli's younger son, Kelvin, and Edi Patterson plays the daughter and youngest of the three siblings, Judy.

In the show's previous seasons, Jennifer Nettles played the late mother of the Gemstone family, Aimee-Leigh, who we believe might make another appearance this upcoming season. Of course, John Goodman is the patriarch of the Gemstone family, Dr. Eli Gemstone.

Aside from the main family, fans can expect to see Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Aimee-Leigh's brother, Tim Baltz as Judy's sensitive and liberal husband BJ, Gregalan Williams as Martin, Eli's right-hand man, Tony Cavalero as Keefe, an ex-Satanist and Kelvin's loyal boyfriend, and Valyn Hall as Tiffany, Baby Billy's young and immature wife.

Who Created ‘The Righteous Gemstones’?

The Righteous Gemstones sprang to life thanks to the creative minds and talents of its core team, led by none other than Danny McBride. McBride not only starred in but also dreamed up the series as its creator. Collaborating alongside him are his friends, whom he met while studying Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. First up, we have Jody Hill, who served as an executive producer and writer, and then David Gordon Green, who directed and produced the series, making sure the visual storytelling was top-notch. Together, they imagined a hilarious and thought-provoking take on megachurches and the family dynamics that run them – cementing their status as comedy masters.

Other Shows That Are Similar to 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Image via HBO

Until we know more about the new season of The Righteous Gemstones, some other shows will satisfy the longing for a Danny McBride masterpiece. Below are a few shows you can watch until we know more.

Vice Principals (2016- 2017) - Vice Principals is a hilarious dark comedy series that follows the lives of two high school vice principals. While the show only ran on HBO for two seasons, from 2016 to 2017, it garnered much appreciation from comedy fans everywhere.

In both seasons, we see Neal Gamby (Danny McBride) and Lee Russel (Walton Goggins) compete with each other in hopes of one day becoming the principal of the high school. When the head principal leaves his position, the show takes an off-the-wall approach to exploring the desires of career advancement, rivalry, and harnessing power. If you’re a fan of McBride and are in the market for some dark humor and satire, this is worth a watch.

Eastbound & Down (2009-2013) - Eastbound & Down is another dark comedy imagined by Danny McBride, along with the help of Jody Hill and Ben Best. The series, which aired on HBO for four seasons, focuses on Kenny Powers (McBride), a washed-up former MLB pitcher. With no plan for his life and seemingly nothing better to do, he returns to his hometown in North Carolina to take on a P.E. job. Overall, the show is a polarizing comedy series that does a fantastic job of introducing cringe humor and hilariously unsettling characters. Another McBride creation worth bingeing.

