It's official, the Gemstones will be back for another round of family and religious drama. HBO has just announced that the critically acclaimed original comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a fourth season. The news comes a few days before the ongoing Season 3 closes its curtains with its season final episode set to air this weekend on June 30th.

Season 3 of the religious spoof centers on the Gemstone children, Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy as they seek to take over control of their megachurch from their father. However, their newfound leadership roles prove to be much more challenging than anticipated, and they soon realize that their lavish lifestyle comes with significant consequences. Season 3 has been the best for the hit series so far and is on track to mark a viewership-best rating since the show premiered its first season in August 2019. According to HBO, Season 3 episodes are averaging 4.9 million viewers with more numbers recorded. The Season now stands as creator and star Danny McBride's most watched HBO series besting Eastbound and Down, and Vice Principals which during their run averaged 4.2 million viewers and 4.8 million viewers, respectively.

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones. As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO and Max comedy series. "I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.” HBO did not reveal when Season 4 will premiere, but it isn't likely to be anytime soon as it's been revealed that filming for Season 4 will not begin until the concerns raised by writers and actors are addressed, amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Righteous Gemstones Features A Star-Studded Cast

The Righteous Gemstones has benefited from a line-up of a truly outstanding cast that has shined in their roles throughout the show's run. McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine play the aforementioned Gemstone children while John Goodman plays Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family and lead pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center. The cast is fleshed out by Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, among many others.

In addition to starring, McBride takes on the role of director for The Righteous Gemstones, working closely with his regular collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. The trio equally serves as executive producers along with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James. Jonathan Watson serves as a co-executive producer, while David Brightbill takes on the role of producer. Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas contribute as consulting producers.

All Seasons of Righteous Gemstones are available to stream on HBO. The Season 3 finale airs this Sunday, July 30.