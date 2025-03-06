My dear brothers and sisters, I welcome you here as we celebrate a joyous occasion. You see, after four wonderful seasons on HBO, the ridiculous, hilarious, and downright ludicrous The Righteous Gemstones will be heading off to the afterlife. But let us not be sad for its passing — oh no, my friends, let us celebrate what has been one of the funniest HBO shows in years. Can I get an amen? Our Creator, Danny McBride, has risen up over the years from shows like Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals to make his finest work so far with The Righteous Gemstones, and lo, even though we walk in the shadow of its death, this fourth and final season ends this brilliantly hysterical series on a wonderful note, that we may say goodbye to this family of God. Hallelujah!

What Is 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 About?

A reading from the fourth book of The Righteous Gemstones: the holy father Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) has grown out his hair, wasting away on his boat in Florida, and having random sexual encounters with the women of the area. Let us all say a silent prayer for Dr. Eli Gemstone, shall we, folks? Meanwhile, his trinity of children are all on their own unique paths: Jesse Gemstone (McBride) is having trouble selling his new Prayerpods idea; Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine) is finding his own success as the leader of a more progressive church, known as Prism, while he and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) are closer and ever; and Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) and her husband, BJ (Tim Baltz), well, they’re just as weird as ever.

In this last season, we are blessed to be joined by Lori Milsap (Megan Mullally), the former best friend and musical partner of the dearly departed mother of the Gemstone family, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles); her son and childhood friend of the Gemstone children, Corey (Seann William Scott); and Corey’s wife, Jana (Arden Myrin). In introducing this family that has been close to the Gemstones for decades, we get to learn more about them, as well as get into their shared history that naturally has some dark twists and turns, Lord have mercy.

Season 4 Fleshes Out 'The Righteous Gemstones' Before We Say Goodbye

Before the Gemstone family are put to rest, Season 4 does an immaculate job of exploring the history that made these apostles who they are today. Without spoiling what happens in the first episode of this new season for our congregation, we must bow our heads and say that it’s one of the most unique episodes of the series, showing the Gemstone family from an angle we haven’t seen before, expanding our understanding of where this comes from, but also showing that even light can shine within the darkness — which has certainly been a theme at times throughout these four seasons.

But praise be, this fourth season knows what its flock wants to see in these final hours, and leaves us with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments to take with us once they’re gone. For those who want even more of the wild antics of Baby Billy Freeman (the always tremendous Walton Goggins), he has yet another ludicrous entertainment prospect, trying to get a teen drama going about the life of young Jesus, known simply as “Young Jus.” The dynamic between Judy and BJ is just as bonkers as it's always been, and their relationship is tested in ways that allow the comedic blessings of the great Edi Patterson and Tim Baltz to rise up! Meanwhile, it's wonderful to see how the show has slowly evolved the love between Kelvin and Keefe, especially in this environment, and this season more than pays off that story beautifully. Even John Goodman seemingly has more to do, particularly giving him some of the most outrageous scenes he’s had in this entire series, and his dynamic playing off of Megan Mullally leads to some of the best moments of this season.

But lo, not everyone has as much to do in this season, I am sad to say. McBride, who directs three of the season’s nine episodes, and is credited as co-writer on the entire season, doesn’t have as much of a presence on-screen by comparison. Our brother Jesse gets the occasional C-plot here and there, but it never feels as substantial as what the rest of his family is doing. If anything, his story mostly exists to tie up slight loose ends but isn't quite as effective as what’s going on in the rest of the season.

And while it’s truly a gift from up above that The Righteous Gemstones has lasted these blessed four seasons, by the end of this final installment, the beats and direction of the conclusion start to feel a bit familiar. Considering how these other three seasons ended, Season 4 is hitting notes that have been played before, and while it’s still certainly a satisfying way to celebrate and worship the Gemstones, the seams are starting to show. It may be sad for us followers to see them go, but the similarities near the end do make it feel like this is likely the right time to say goodbye, as they go on to a better place.

'The Righteous Gemstones' Ends on a Divine Note

But before we conclude this sermon, let us celebrate that The Righteous Gemstones ends with the same delightful strangeness, the blissfully hilarious humor, and the occasionally unexpected heart that we’ve come to love from this show over these years. This is a season that not only wants to give us great, strange moments for us to take away with this ending but also a deeper understanding of who this family is, for better or worse.

Once more, McBride has shown that The Righteous Gemstones is his crowning achievement so far in television, taking his absurd humor and turning it into something quite lovely and surprising in the end. What could’ve easily been a show poking fun at the hypocrisy of megachurch pastors became so much more for four seasons (even though it is also that), creating one of the most memorable comedy families in recent memory. The Lord be with the Gemstones, and also with you.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 premieres on March 9 on HBO. New episodes air on Sundays.