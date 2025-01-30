Praise be! The first official teaser for the fourth season of The Righteous Gemstones has finally arrived, giving fans a clearer picture of what’s to come from the final misadventures of the Gemstone family. The lively first look arrives just one week after it was revealed that the next set of episodes would be the HBO-backed comedy-drama’s last, with the excitement set to kick off in March. John Goodman (The Conners), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Adam Devine (Workaholics), Edi Patterson (Resident Alien) and more will be back in action, to bring the holy word down to all of us unworthy souls.

If you don’t find yourself immediately giggling at the beginning of The Righteous Gemstone’s Season 4 teaser, go back to bed and start your day over. Uncle Baby Billy (Goggins) is back to his misbehavin’ ways, as everyone’s favorite Gemstone-relative is trying to break back into showbiz with a TV series titled, Teenjus, which will follow Jesus Christ’s teenage years. Genius! While Norman Greenbaum’s hit, “Spirit in the Sky” plays in the background, we get caught up with each of the Gemstone kids. Following a kiss that pushed his relationship with Keefe (Tony Cavalero) into the spotlight, Kelvin (Devine) is living his best life as an out and proud gay man.

It looks like the family has traded in last season’s monster truck for a boat, as Uncle Baby Billy can be seen water skiing, while Danny McBride’s Jesse Gemstone sits in the captain’s seat with Seann William Scott’s new-to-the-series character by his side. Keeping their marriage exciting following last season’s adulterous plotline, Judy (Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) are attending a pole dancing class, which BJ is absolutely slaying. But, there’s one main player missing from the mix, and he’s gone into full retirement mode. Family patriarch, Eli Gemstone (Goodman), is having the relaxing time of his life down south, after having handed the mega church into his children’s hands. With long, stringy hair and a stocked bar, Eli is truly living the dream — that is until his kids show up to ruin his well-earned peace and quiet.

Where Can You Stream Season 4 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Set for an arrival date of March 9, The Righteous Gemstones will return to its home streamer of Max. With the first three seasons currently available in their entirety on the streamer, and more than a month until the fresh lineup of episodes kicks off, audiences have plenty of time to give the series another watch-through. Or! If you’re new to the wild and wacky world of the Gemstones, you can binge it all and join the family.

Check out the trailer above and watch Seasons 1-3 of The Righteous Gemstones on Max while you wait for Season 4.