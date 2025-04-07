[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones.]

Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride, the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, currently in its fourth and final season, follows the celebrity televangelist family who may bicker constantly, but who also love each other and have each other’s backs through anything and everything, no matter how wild the idea. And while Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins) seems to always be chasing money and fame, whether it’s the game show Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers or the teen Jesus drama Teenjus, no one can keep him from success.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, which Goggins was gracious enough to do after coming off a 15-hour day of shooting Season 2 of Fallout, he talked about how bittersweet it is to say goodbye to The Righteous Gemstones and Baby Billy with this last season, leaning into the fun, the very memorable wardrobe, what he thought of Teenjus, why he needed more than one dick double, and what a great time they all had making the series for four seasons.

Walton Goggins' Last Day of Shooting ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Was a Very Memorable One

"I don't think anyone really knew that this was going to be the last season."

Collider: I’m so sad to say goodbye to Baby Billy, with this being the last season of The Righteous Gemstones. What’s it like to be done with Baby Billy? I can’t imagine that a little piece of him won’t always live in you in some way.

WALTON GOGGINS: I think all of us are sad. Devastated is not the right word, but it is bittersweet, watching it with everyone. I don’t think anyone really knew that this was going to be the last season. Maybe Danny didn’t even know either. I can’t speak for him, but it was through the telling of this story that all of these forces conspired to bring the ending and tie it up with this bow in a way that just felt so satisfying. At the beginning of this season, I don’t think any of us were really prepared to say goodbye. And the last day of filming, a lot of us were around a table for a big family meal. That was the last day of shooting. And then, all of a sudden, these emotions came out for everyone. It was like, “Oh, my God, no. Is that it? Is that what we’re doing?” And of course, it was with a monkey jacking off. What better way to spend the last day of your four-year journey on The Righteous Gemstones.

Similarly to missing this character, what will you miss about his wardrobe? The wardrobe has just had its own journey over four seasons

GOGGINS: It really has. There are so many things I’m going to miss about this, but first and foremost, he’s so much fun to play. He is so joyful and he makes me laugh. If you really go back to it, in Season 1 and Season 2, Baby Billy had a pretty emotional journey. They were funny, for sure, but there was a heaviness to his experience, certainly with his sister and everything like that. And then, Danny [McBride] said, last season, “I just want you to be funny Baby. Let’s just lean into funny Baby.” And the same thing applied to this season. I just had so much joy doing it. Being the end was just very, very sad. His clothing has gone from the guy who was denied all of it, the outsider that that life didn’t work out for, to two hit TV shows, a gold ring, and a relatively nice house and a super-nice car. It’s so much fun. And both our wardrobe designers just had such a ball with this guy. I never questioned anything that they put on me, whether it was the clamshell or all of the outfits from this year. I just said, “Whatever you want to do. Just use me, and I’ll be there.”