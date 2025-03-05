The fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones is nearly here, with the premiere episode of the Gemstone family's last outing airing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It seems that, in preparation for this huge television arrival, fans across the country have been catching up on everything Righteous, with the series having officially re-entered the Max top 10 on Tuesday, March 4, just five days before the new season. This all comes despite seriously strong competition from Max's impressive catalog, including a top 5 that includes Baylen Out Loud, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Pitt, and The White Lotus.

The Righteous Gemstones is a beloved series from the genius mind of Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone, the oldest son of John Goodman's Eli, the patriarch of the titular clan and the lead pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center. Both these beloved actors will be returning for the fourth and final season, alongside plenty of other talented names in a stacked Season 4 ensemble, including Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, Skyler Gisondo, Valyn Hall, Jody Hill, and many more. Season 4 will also see the supporting faces of several newcomers, including Megan Mullally, Seann William Scott, Jennifer R. Blake, and Arden Myrin.

The Righteous Gemstones is one of the highest-rated shows currently on Max, with a beloved void about to be ripped open when Season 4 eventually comes to a close. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Righteous Gemstones boasts a critical score of 88% as well as an audience rating of 89%, with the most recent third season receiving the coveted 100% rating. Season 4 certainly has a high bar to live up to, but, with such consistent quality throughout the show's three seasons to date, that likely won't be a problem.

