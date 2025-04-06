He's got the razzle, the dazzle, and the perfect mane of hair. Walton Goggins is ruling over Sunday night television in Max's The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones. After four acclaimed seasons, The Righteous Gemstones is coming to an end, and I'm not ready to say goodbye to Goggins' Baby Billy. Still stealing scenes and cracking jokes in Season 4, Baby Billy remains my favorite character on the show, and he is by far the most fascinating. Goggins' performance does more than make me laugh; it covers the whole range of emotions playing a character behind the facade of a flamboyant Southern conman to mask the loneliness underneath. So, of course, I think he more than deserves his own show.

Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones has a total of 9 episodes, with the finale airing on May 4. Starring Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and John Goodman as the Gemstones, Uncle Baby Billy is still up to his old ways. Currently, he's trying to hog the spotlight at Church from the other Gemstones with his various game show ideas while also raising babies and jet skiing naked. With a spin-off dedicated just to him and his story, we could get the dedication to Baby Billy's wild backstory that he deserves. A spin-off could be rich with flashbacks of his relationship with his late sister, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles), and his son, played by Macaulay Culkin in the present day. As Goggins rules over television this year, he more than deserves to rule over his show, as the one-of-a-kind Baby Billy Freeman.

Baby Billy Deserves His Own Spin-Off Where We Explore His Showbiz Ideas