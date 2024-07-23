The Big Picture The Ring is getting a new Steelbook release in 4K Ultra HD, starring Naomi Watts and directed by Gore Verbinski.

Fans can look forward to the limited edition collector's item with new cover art and digital code, available on October 15, 2024.

The American remake of the Japanese horror film Ringu sparked a trend in Asian horror remakes, influencing films like The Grudge and Dark Water.

Iconic horror film The Ring is moving to 4K Ultra HD in a brand new Steelbook release from Paramount Home Media Distribution. According to Blu-ray.com, fans of Gore Verbinski's 2001 feature can look forward to the upcoming release, which is scheduled to arrive on the physical media market later this fall on October 15, 2024. The film stars Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts as Rachel Keller, Martin Henderson as Noah Clay, David Dorfman as Aidan Keller, Brian Cox as Richard Morgan, and Daveigh Chase as the haunting Samara Morgan. The Ring was first theatrically released to the United States on October 18, 2002, by DreamWorks Pictures. The film was a clear success at the box office, grossing over $249.3 million globally on a comparatively minimal budget of around $48 million. At the time, The Ring became one of the highest-grossing horror remakes ever made. The Ring sits at a comfortable Tomatometer score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. Following the success of The Ring, the film sparked a trend in American remakes of popular Asian horror films, such as 2004’s The Grudge and 2005’s Dark Water.

The Ring is an American remake of Hideo Nakata’s 1998 film Ringu, which, in turn, was an adaptation of a 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki. The film follows Rachel (Watts), a Seattle-based journalist who is looking into the mysterious death of a young girl, Katie (Amber Tamblyn). Rachel identifies a pattern of strange accidental deaths amongst Katie’s friends, and discovers a mysterious tape that all of the girls watched before their untimely demises. She watches the tape, and is cryptically informed that she has seven days until she will meet the same fate as Katie and her friends, unless she finds a way to unbind herself from this eerie prophecy. The Ring was the first installment in a trilogy of American Ring films, comprising of 2005’s The Ring Two,and 2017’s Rings.

What Can Fans Expect from the Steelbook?

Image via Blu-Ray.com

The new collectible Steelbook release of The Ring is a limited edition collector’s item, comprising of two disks. The release does not include material on the subsequent sequels. This new 4K Ultra HD release of The Ring features a new cover, and will also include a digital code for fans to enjoy the fright-filled feature at their own leisure when they are away from their Blu-Ray player. The numbers for this limited release are yet to be announced, and the product will be available to purchase on October 15, 2024.

The new Steelbook release of The Ring will be available to purchase on Amazon on October 15, 2024. The film is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

The Ring A journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape that seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they view it. Release Date October 18, 2002 Director Gore Verbinski Cast Naomi Watts , Martin Henderson , David Dorfman , Brian Cox , Jane Alexander , Lindsay Frost Runtime 115 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio DreamWorks Pictures Expand

