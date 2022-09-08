Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The story of the Harfoots taking place in The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo and his adventure. While halflings have indeed been around since the first age, there is very little documented history of Hobbits in any records written by man, dwarf, or elf until the Third Age. Hobbits are far better storytellers than record keepers, until Bilbo that is. They generally tend to stick to themselves, sometimes going to great lengths to stay hidden from the other races, which is why so little was recorded of their history outside their small tribes. What we do know is that many migrations and resettlements take place between the ages that bring Hobbits as we know them to their comfortable Hobbit holes in the Shire.

Before Hobbits settled in the Shire, they existed in three different groups: the Stoor, the Fallohide, and the Harfoot. The halflings had become so accustomed to hiding from strangers and sticking to themselves that these three groups barely, if ever, interacted with each other. They originally lived on the east side of the Misty Mountains, all along the river Anduin, right next to the forest that would later be known as Mirkwood. For generations, they stuck to their usual territories, with the Fallohides sticking to the northern parts of the region, the Stoors remaining in the southern regions near the rivers and wetlands, and the Harfoots stayed in the central area that contained many hills and small forests. Of the three groups, the Harfoots are the closest to the Hobbits in The Lord of the Rings in terms of appearance and culture.

The Harfoots often led the charge when it came to migration. They were the first to travel west through the Misty Mountains, and shortly after the other two groups followed. The Harfoot group greatly admired their taller, slimmer Fallohide cousins and made many of them their leaders. The shorter, bearded Stoors were always last to follow and preferred not to leave the waters they’d grown to love, but ultimately they felt the need to go with the rest of the halfling groups. With the strong leadership of the Fallohides, the three groups eventually began to live together while migrating further west, making their home in the land that would eventually be called The Shire.

Image via Prime Video.

RELATED: Lord of the Rings: 8 Things to Know About Harfoots before 'The Rings of Power' Series

In The Rings of Power, one of the main protagonists is a young Harfoot named Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Through her perspective, the audience is presented with stories about the ancestors of Hobbits that were barely mentioned by the author himself. These first two episodes have shared a vast amount about their culture, their behaviors, their diet, and many other fascinating details. The way they set up their dwellings is not like the Hobbit holes we know and love. It’s far more reminiscent of a traveling circus, except with woodland camouflage instead of brightly colored tents. This way of life is because the Harfoots need to stay hidden from anyone outside their group. That’s why they camouflage their tents and carts, to help the group hide or flee from danger at a moment's notice. The Harfoots appear to run their group like a nomadic commune. They have a general leader that the group looks to for guidance named Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), who is one of the Harfoot elders. All the Harfoots, regardless of their status or age, are expected to do their part and help the community in any way they can.

Nori’s mom Marigold (Sara Zwangobani) gives the best explanation of what it means to be a Harfoot:

“Elves have forests to protect. Dwarves, their mines. Men, their fields of grain. Even trees have to worry about the soil beneath their roots. But we Harfoots are free from the worries of the wide world. We are but ripples in a long, long stream. Our paths set by the passing seasons. Nobody goes off trail and nobody walks alone. We have each other. We’re safe. That is how we survive."

Image via Prime Video

The Harfoots believe their way of life should be completely detached from the wide world around them. They worry as little as possible and do everything they can to go unnoticed by anyone who might encounter them. The fact that their path is set by the passing seasons seems to indicate that they don't have long-term plans beyond doing what is necessary to keep their group safe in the current season. This is very similar to Nomadic tribes that don't seek to settle in any one place, but they do whatever it takes to stick together and solve problems as a community. They are a hunting and gathering society, so when resources start to become scarce in one area, they migrate to another area for a short time. As long as they do what's expected and stay with the group, they will keep each other safe.

Nori is somewhat of a rebel in her group, though, and doesn't always do what's expected of her. Sadoc says to her “You are far too curious and meddlesome to have been born a Harfoot." She is much braver than the rest of the Harfoots. While the Harfoots fear strange things outside their group, Nori has the courage to wonder what’s out there. Despite knowing the risks, she still wants to go find answers. She’s very lucky to have such a loyal and compassionate friend in Penny who supports her no matter how far off the path she goes.

Despite the variations of halflings and outliers in the groups like Nori, Hobbits are the direct descendants of the Harfoots, with some Fallohide and Stoor bloodline intertwined. It would be fascinating to see the Harfoots interact with either of the two other groups to emphasize how the Harfoots are the dominant group in the evolution of the halflings. If you’ve had an ache in your soul that only more Hobbits can cure, then the Harfoots in The Rings of Power should be able to heal you.