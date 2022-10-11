Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.After a lot of teasing in teasers and a long wait, the Balrog of Morgoth has finally arrived in The Rings of Power. We didn't know when or where this particular beast would show up, but last week's episode, "The Eye", revealed this is actually Durin's Bane, an old acquaintance of everyone who's familiar with Lord of the Rings lore — you might remember him from Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring, when he chased the heroes away from the Mines of Moria and took Gandalf (Ian McKellen) with him to the depths of a dark chasm. So what is he doing on the Prime Video show?

As we know from Jackson's movie and J.R.R. Tolkien's novel, this particular Balrog is responsible for the downfall of Khazad-Dûm, the wealthiest of all Dwarven realms. His story is directly tied to the discovery of mithril, which brought the Dwarves a whole age of wealth and prosperity, but also awakened something dark — within themselves and the mountain, too. As they dug ever deeper to extract more of this miracle ore, eventually they discovered that the depths were home not only to endless riches, but also to this ancient evil, a servant of Morgoth himself.

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 7 Recap: Where Is the Good?

What Exactly Is a Balrog?

Image via Prime Video

Balrogs are described by Gandalf as demons of the ancient world, and that's essentially correct. As "nothing is evil in the beginning," as said in Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) very first line in The Rings of Power, so was the case with them. They first came into being as Maiar created by Erú Ilúvatar himself, powerful spirits who serve the Valar to help them shape the world of Arda and Middle-earth. When Melkor, a particularly rebellious Valar broke off from his peers, many of the Maiar followed him into Arda, being corrupted by the Dark Lord and becoming his evil minions.

They are extremely powerful and wield all sorts of dark magic, and were present at many important events of the First Age under Morgoth's orders. Such was their might that the Dark Lord rarely left his fortress of Angband, in the North. Instead, he sent his Balrogs to do the service for him, and they usually did it splendidly. They were first discovered by Elves when Feänor attempted to attack Angband directly after the Dagor-nuin-Giliath, or "Battle Under the Stars". He managed to fight multiple Balrogs at once, but died from a wound inflicted by one of them.

Some time later, during the fall of the hidden Elvish realm of Gondolin, another epic tale came to life as the Elf Glorfindel fought a Balrog by himself in order to allow his king to flee the destruction of their home. Needless to say, Glorfindel perished in the duel, but his were such heroic acts that the Valar decided to reembody him with bigger powers, sending him back to Middle-earth during the Second Age — a variation of his tale was even told in The Rings of Power when Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker) discuss the Song of the Roots of Hithaeglir in the fifth episode, "Partings". Slaying a Balrog is so difficult, it ultimately earned Glorfindel a reputation: in the novel The Fellowship of The Ring, he is the one Elrond (Hugo Weaving) sends to take Frodo (Elijah Wood) to Rivendell, instead of Arwen (Liv Tyler), as they know the Nazgûl would be fearful of him.

Their appearances were also something that changed from the books to the screens. There are many descriptions of Balrogs throughout Tolkien's Legendarium, but they are usually around twice the size of a grown man, with a flaming mane on their backs. But Peter Jackson's portrayal of Durin's Bane was so iconic, it would be difficult for Amazon to depict him differently: a being made of pure darkness, whose eyes and silhouette are only visible because of the fire that permeates his skin.

How Did Durin's Bane Earn His Title?

Somehow, one Balrog managed to survive all the battles fought before the Fall of Beleriand and the War of Wrath (depicted in the prologue of The Rings of Power). Those events took place in the First Age of Middle-earth, millennia before the events of the Prime Video series, being the reason Gandalf describes the demon as being ancient. Also unknown is how he found his way into the Misty Mountains and into the roots of Caradhras, where he took residence. Around 1600 of the Second Age, the Dwarves of Khazad-Dûm — where the Mines of Moria are located, under the peak of Caradhras — discovered a new ore, mithril. They traded it with the Elves of Eregion, mostly, and this created a period of friendship between those two races, as well as economic prosperity for the Dwarves.

This lasted until the Third Age, when in the year 1980 the Dwarves awakened the Balrog from his ages-long sleep. When that happened, he wreaked havoc on Khazad-dûm, forcing the Dwarves to flee their homeland and slaying King Dúrin VI in the process, thus earning his title. Khazad-Dûm was left in ruins and became the demon's lair, being infested by Orcs in the following centuries.

Two failed attempts to recolonize Moria took place during the remainder of the Third Age, one by Dáin Ironfoot after the Battle of Azanulbizar (quickly depicted in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) and one by Balin (Ken Stott), the latter being referenced in both movie and novel of The Fellowship of the Ring.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Khazad-dûm?

Image via Prime Video

Even though there is yet no official confirmation, the timeline of The Rings of Power appears to be significantly different from that of Tolkien's writings. His notes on the appendixes of The Lord of the Rings state that the Balrog slept throughout the whole of Second Age, but now the series shows him fully awake, which is already a deviation in terms of lore. The show has been taking a lot of creative liberties, and usually for the best, so teasing the awakening of Durin's Bane and not doing anything with that thread would definitely be a huge waste.

An interesting detail about Tolkien's writings is that there are no stories about Dúrin IV (Owain Arthur) and Dúrin VI. They are mentioned, yes, but no proper stories are told. Viewers of the show have already grown fond of Prince Dúrin, especially given his beautiful friendship with Elrond. His arc is setting up to be one of the best in the show, but its ending is unchartered territory... which means it could end tragically.

According to lore, it's known that King Dúrin III (Peter Mullan) aids the Elves after Sauron reveals himself to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and destroys Eregion, which could point to him and his son working things out after their huge falling out in the latest episode. But, on another direction, Disa (Sophia Nomvete) did speak to Prince Dúrin about his future as King of Khazad-Dûm, so a different possibility - and one more in line with the plot of the show so far — would be for him to eventually take over the reins from his father and be the one to help the Elves during the Sacking of Eregion and maybe the rest of the War of the Last Alliance.

This gap in Dúrin IV's story is already being filled by the show, and it could take over his namesake Dúrin VI's tragic tale. As mithril grows in demand with the show eventually gearing towards the actual forging of the Rings of Power, the Dwarves are going to deep ever deeper into the roots of Caradhras. Durin's Bane is already awake, the only thing is that he will probably be the bane of a different Dúrin, unfortunately.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres new episodes weekly every Friday on Prime Video.