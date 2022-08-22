He also talks about what he’s most excited for people to see and his favorite episode in Season 1.

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Benjamin Walker about making the highly anticipated series and playing High King Gil-galad. During the interview, he talked about what he’s most excited for people to see on The Rings of Power, what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the show, his favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies, his favorite episode in Season 1, and what his first day on set was like. In addition, he talks about working with director J.A. Bayona on the first two episodes and which of his friends and family were most excited he landed a role.

While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is easily my most anticipated series. Everything I’ve seen and heard about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's series sounds incredible, and I loved that they’ve got a five-season arc figured out and the way Amazon is spending all the money bringing the show to life. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Image via Prime Video

Watch what Benjamin Walker had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Benjamin Walker

What is he most excited for people to see in the series?

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

Which episode is his favorite and why?

What’s his favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies?

Why has LOTR been popular for so long and with so many people?

Which of his friends and family were the most excited he landed a role in the series?

What was his first day on set like?

What was it like working with J.A. Bayona on the first two episodes?

For more on The Rings of Power