The finale of Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power saw the culmination of weeks of fan speculation, giving us the answers we were looking for, while of course leaving the door open to possibilities for future stories in future seasons. With fans spending the weeks between the first eight episodes posting their theories online, it does lead to one question. Namely, have the cast been getting in on the fun?

In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, actor Charles Edwards, who plays the Elven smith Celebrimbor, weighed in on whether the cast of the show ever look up fan theories. While it seems Edwards himself chooses to keep himself at a bit of a distance, the cast as a whole like to keep themselves up to date on the latest. They've even got a group chat!

Edwards elaborated on his minimal online presence, saying:

I don’t delve particularly online. I skim the sort of latest but I don’t, I’m not active particularly on social media, so I don’t go looking. But there’s a lot of chat on the cast WhatsApp group about the latest theories. And so some of which are… but I do love, if I’m simply an audience member, I really enjoy engaging in that kind of thing. But I’ve been very interested about various people’s theories, but theories that come from well versed people who are really into it. Great. I love that. And people who are really noticing little Easter eggs and points and crumbs that have been left along the way to increase the mystery, then great. But yeah, there have been a few of them.

Even though the series recently went back into production, that doesn't mean the cast already has all the answers to the new questions arising from the finale to pick apart in their group chat. As Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, recently told Weintraub, the cast aren't given their full character arcs at the outset, leaving them to discover parts of the story as they go. In this respect, then, it likely allows for them to engage in the sort of theorizing Edwards mentioned, putting the story together piece by piece. Only difference is, they get the answers months and months before the rest of us!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Look for the rest of our exclusive interview with Edwards soon.