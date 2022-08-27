They also reveal their favorite episode from Season 1 and what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series.

With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

During the interview, they talked about the making of The Rings of Power, how the series introduces us to Númenor at the height of its power, what they’re most excited for people to see, why LOTR has been popular for so long and with so many people, their favorite episode, the incredible sets, and their favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Image via Prime Video

Watch what Trystan Gravelle and Cynthia Addai-Robinson had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Trystan Gravelle and Cynthia Addai-Robinson

What are they most excited for people to see in the series?

How do they describe Númenor to people that don’t know?

How the series introduces us to Númenor at the height of its power.

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

The incredible sets built for the series.

Addai-Robinson on her first day of filming.

Which episode was their favorite and why?

What’s their favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies?

Why has LOTR been popular for so long and with so many people?

