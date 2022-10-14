Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power

With the fantastic season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now streaming on Prime Video, earlier today I spoke with Daniel Weyman about playing the Stranger and the season finale. As you saw in the first half of the episode, the finale made you think the Stranger was the Dark Lord Sauron, which was an expected twist.

And if you didn’t expect the Stranger to be Sauron, imagine what it was like for Weyman, who hadn’t been told anything about his character before reading the finale script. He explains what it was like reading the episode eight script and thinking he had been playing Sauron this whole time:

“That was incredible because I hadn't known. They hadn't told me one way or the other, and they kept this script back. And I read episode eight with Markella who plays Nori, and I'm so thankful to have been working with her so much. But as we read it side by side, both on different iPads going through it, and we got to that part, my chin hit the floor, and we sort of looked at each other. And I mean, you can hear the excitement in my voice now. Our eyes were of almost wet with ludicrously excited tears. It was just crazy. And all that I felt I might have been building in it from this sort of light side of the Stranger and the good side of the Stranger and being told that I was here to help and that, "You are good," she says so, time and time again. I suddenly felt all that evaporating, sort of leaving me through the back of my body as if I was shedding all this good and just turning into this husk of goodness that was going to erupt into darkness. And it was a really sort of sensational moment. I sensed it in all of my body. It was incredible.”

Obviously, it was a red herring, and Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers) is Sauron, but it was a fun way to throw off the audience before the big reveal.

With most fans thinking Weyman is playing Gandalf, Saruman, or a completely different character, I tried to find out what he knows. Since The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age and in the books, Tolkien introduces Gandalf and Saruman in the Third Age, either showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne are making some changes to the source material, or the Stranger is a character no one is expecting. And while I hoped Weyman would reveal something to me during our conversation, the only news is he really doesn’t know. But when I asked him if he was Gandalf, Saruman, or a completely different character, he did say:

I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before we learn who the Stranger really is.

During the rest of the conversation, we talked about his reaction seeing the Balrog in episode seven, what it’s like signing on to a series that could run five seasons, and what it’s been like paying the Stranger and always playing him in the moment. Check out what Daniel Weyman had to say below.

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

DANIEL WEYMAN: Yeah, I'm good, thanks. How are you?

Great. I really want to start with a sincere congratulations. I absolutely love this show and just want to thank you for being part of it.

WEYMAN: That's great news. We feel very appreciative of that. We know you've been with us from the beginning. I remember meeting you back in San Diego, and it's people who've been on that journey and giving it the space and the time that it needs. And so we're hugely appreciative of the way that you guys have been on the journey with us.

I'm also happy I can talk to you about specifics today.

WEYMAN: Me too.

So, can we actually say that you're playing Gandalf or Saruman, or is it still too early to say that?

WEYMAN: I think one of the things that I've loved so much about this season is that we have of taken this massive audience with us and as they've found things out about this very, very undeveloped character, when we first see him in the crater, he has almost nothing, no sense of speech, no sense of place, no sense of identity or purpose. And we've taken on that journey, and we've sort of painted very broad brushstrokes in the first few episodes, and they've become a little bit more detailed as the season has gone on and finer. The colors have been more delineated, and the textures have been richer. And we've got to a place, certainly if you look at episode seven, we got to a place where people had made up quite a lot of ground for themselves. They had come to their own conclusions based on nuggets and Easter eggs they'd found in the show and things that they already knew from Tolkien or things that they then went off to research from Tolkien, and they'd come up with their own versions of who they felt the character was.

I felt strongly that it wasn't for me to say at that point, "Oh, actually you're wrong. It's going to be this character, it's going to be this character." But actually, to allow them to come on that journey and experience it in as real time as the character does, I felt was a blessing. So that's sort of where I leave season one, that yeah, we have found out a little bit more. The brushstrokes are now even more clear. But still, what people have in their own living rooms when they watch this character or in their own heads, when they ruminate on it, walking around in their day-to-day lives, those things are really precious. I don't think it's for me, partly because I don't know, but I don't think it's for me to quash them at the minute. I'm hoping that as part of season two sort of evolves, and I haven't started filming it yet, but I'm hoping that they'll come on that journey with us again, and then it will just become deeper and richer.

And it's all sort within the backdrop of what has been hugely enjoyable for me to play, which is the scenes that are in front of me at the minute. I have only had to play the present, and this idea of where the character's going hasn't had to come in too much. I sometimes talk about a play that I did where I played Samuel Beckett, the writer, and I was playing him at the age of 23. And I was about 23, and I read a huge amount about him, and I bought one of those massive tomes of the biographies, which is as big as The Lord of the Rings combined books. I sort of set out to get all the way through it. And about fifth of the way in, I realized that I'd read all the information that I needed to play the character because what happened later was what Samuel Beckett came into contact with through the relationships that he had, or through the locations he lived, or the languages he had to speak, or the other things that he read from other authors.

I found that was quite an important thing for me to hold onto when I was playing the Stranger that actually it was a bit of a freedom not to have to go into the future with him. I sort of feel that the future will take care of itself or rather, JD and Patrick will take care of the future because I have utmost confidence for what they've done with season one, taking lots of very beloved storylines and augmenting slightly and inventing new parts and telling their own version of the Second Age for a telly series. I think for me it's been a really remarkable watch.

100%. For me though, it's interesting because you're in the Second Age when you're making this show. And in the books, Tolkien writes that Gandalf and Saruman came to Middle Earth in the Third Age. I firmly believe that the TV show should do whatever it wants to do because it's a different medium, and I don't have a problem if they want to change anything. But there's a lot of fans who are a stickler for everything needs to be what Tolkien said. So that it makes me wonder-

WEYMAN: Oh sure.

It does make me wonder if you are playing a completely different character that is related somewhat to Gandalf and Saruman, or if you're just being introduced earlier in the Second Age.

WEYMAN: Right. And I think that Tolkien gave us enough ... Not only did he give us enough of basic source material to legitimately follow any one of those three strands that you just brought up, but he also contradicted himself enough, certainly towards those really later works that were not published by him. So he wrote a huge amount that actually leaves quite a lot of scope for us to invent. That's what I think chimes about what people have been doing with the series so far when they've watched it, is that they have taken... It's like we are marking sort of stars in the sky, and then each different audience member is sort of drawing their own constellation. And for them, it is the true constellation. And I totally go with that. I think you're right to question where the Stranger goes because that's obviously really ... it's an exciting question.

But I think that there is enough latitude within Tolkien's writing for us to still greet this unknown future with quite a lot of excitement and joy at the storylines that might come out in season two. And hopefully that will alleviate people's fear or people thinking, "Well, this can't happen," or, "This must happen," because I think from ... And I'm definitely not the most Tolkien read person, but I have read quite a lot. I feel that from the writings that I've read, at the minute, the Stranger is in a pretty good place to exist in a world that Tolkien would've been happy with. And I know that the estate is very happy with where the representation is currently, so that's always positive. I think.

I definitely want to know, what was it like for you reading the finale script for the first time where it said that you were Sauron?

WEYMAN: That was incredible because I hadn't known. They hadn't told me one way or the other, and they kept this script back. And I read episode eight with Markella who plays Nori, and I'm so thankful to have been working with her so much. But as we read it side by side, both on different iPads going through it, and we got to that part, my chin hit the floor, and we sort of looked at each other. And I mean, you can hear the excitement in my voice now. Our eyes were of almost wet with ludicrously excited tears. It was just crazy. And all that I felt I might have been building in it from this sort of light side of the Stranger and the good side of the Stranger and being told that I was here to help and that, "You are good," she says so, time and time again. I suddenly felt all that evaporating, sort of leaving me through the back of my body as if I was shedding all this good and just turning into this husk of goodness that was going to erupt into darkness.

And it was a really sort of sensational moment. I sensed it in all of my body. It was incredible. I'm glad you brought that up. I'd forgotten that exact moment.

It was a great scene.

WEYMAN: I know. The mystics are great, aren't they? I thought working with them was terrific. I loved everything they did, I thought was really cool.

I've told everybody, I think the show is like watching an eight-hour movie. It's just been incredible. But when you signed on, were you told when you signed on that you're going to be a part of the show for all five seasons if the show manages to go for the five seasons? Or how much was it sort of like you just signing on and let's see what happens?

WEYMAN: I think actors now ... Streaming telly and certainly the influx of American telly to Britian ... It wasn't always like this in British telly. Certainly, when I did telly in the early 2010s when I was doing the series, it didn't feel at all like this. But now we've got to a stage where I think every actor knows that the likelihood is on any show, they may well be optioned for lots of seasons. That's for the show to cover its bases because lots of these things depend on how storylines pan out. And everybody can have an idea at the beginning, but then many different things can happen, can't they? So I trust in JD and Patrick's vision. I think I certainly got an idea that over the first season that the character was important to them, but you're also playing ... You can see that there's 22 other actors, and I can't remember, there's six other storylines sort of almost six, isn't it?

And there's a lot of story to tell. I think we all probably just take it as a wonderful job to be and try and stay in the present. It's a real joy to work with the caliber of people on this, not only in front of camera, but also behind the camera. And to get the honor of bringing text that in some cases is direct text from Tolkien, and then in other cases is text that has been honed from people who care about Tolkien so much, that is where I try to stay. That's the world I try to stay.

What was your reaction when you watched and saw the Balrog in the mines?

WEYMAN: Oh wow. Yeah, that was incredible. First of all, I loved the way that leaf fell through. I was watching with somebody who just kept saying, "Oh, where's this leaf going?" We knew there was something going to happen. And of course, when it hit and it sort of be curled up and burnt, and then you see the sort of black mist at the bottom, and when that Balrog appears ... Oh yeah. I mean, I don't know. It was like it was in my living room. It was like it was in three dimensions coming out of the telly. It's such a powerful image, isn't it? Yeah, it's incredible.

Listen, I have to stop there. I'm just going to say I thank you again for the great work this season, and I'm already looking forward to season two.

WEYMAN: So are we, and thank you. Thank you so much for being on the call, and I wish you a very pleasant rest of the day.