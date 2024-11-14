As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores Middle-earth, it includes many characters who may be familiar to fans of the Lord of the Rings. Characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) connect the series to the more familiar conflict that will occur many years later. The Rings of Power Season 2 confirmed the identity of another important player in Middle-earth. The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), who has been searching for clues to his identity since the beginning of the series, was finally revealed to be Gandalf in the Season 2 finale. Considering most fans already assumed him to be Gandalf, the dramatic reveal wasn't exactly a twist, though The Rings of Power played up the mystery.

However, Gandalf is not the only wizard with a mysterious identity. The Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) was introduced in Season 2 and is in a similar situation. But his seemingly evil role feeds the theory that he will be Saruman, who eventually becomes Sauron's ally. Already, the series has hinted that Gandalf will have to confront him, which is the case with Saruman down the line. Plus, the Dark Wizard looks vaguely like Christopher Lee's version of the character in the films. Yet, that is not the only possible identity for the character. There are four Istari not yet named in the series who the Dark Wizard could be. While The Rings of Power has not taken a definite path yet, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are already ruling out one possibility.

Thankfully, 'The Rings of Power's Dark Wizard Won't Be Saruman

Payne and McKay confirmed on a Reddit Q&A that they had a different plan for the Dark Wizard, with McKay explaining, "We have no plans or intentions to have him be Saruman." While this statement explains little about the character or where the plot will go, it will undoubtedly benefit the series. Revealing the Dark Wizard to be Saruman would be boring, especially after Gandalf's identity was somewhat predictable. The Dark Wizard being Saruman would be another "twist" that fails to surprise, so it's refreshing that the series is looking in a different direction.

Though Prime Video's series has become something of its own and has, understandably, taken liberties with J. R. R. Tolkien's timeline, including bringing the Istar to Middle-earth early, adding a conflict between Gandalf and Saruman would be too much. In the Q&A, Payne explained why Saruman wouldn't fit the role, citing the logic of it. If Gandalf fights Saruman in the Second Age when the Istar is heading down a dark path, it makes Gandalf foolish to trust him in the Third Age. Considering that giving Gandalf a reason to distrust Saruman would actively change their later interactions, adding Saruman into the series as the Dark Wizard would feel like another familiar face shoved into the series for the sake of connection.

Who Could 'The Rings of Power's Dark Wizard Be?

Not only does the Dark Wizard being someone else protect Saruman's slow progression and Gandalf's intelligence, but it promises to explore at least one character who has never before appeared onscreen. One of the few things The Rings of Power confirms about the Dark Wizard is that he is Istari, and there are only a limited number to choose from. Besides Gandalf and Saruman, there are Radagast (who appeared in The Hobbit) and the Blue Wizards known as Alatar and Pallando.

Even the most dedicated Tolkien reader knows little about either Blue Wizard. Chosen among the five Maia sent to defend Middle-earth from Sauron, Alatar and Pallando traveled east to Khand and Rhûn and never returned. Not only is this storyline set in Rhûn, but the character would explore a totally new story. Beyond hinting that they could have started magical cults, like The Rings of Power shows, Tolkien wrote very little about the Blue Wizards. The mystery they represent makes either of these characters a much more satisfying identity for the Dark Wizard. The Rings of Power thrives on exploring mysteries of Middle-earth, like Season 2's inclusion of Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) and the Entwives. By making the Dark Wizard one of the Blue Wizards, the series can tell a surprising story for one of Midddle-earth's most underused characters.

