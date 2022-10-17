While the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films are obviously adaptations of specific works by J.R.R. Tolkien, the same cannot be said of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Though it is based very firmly in the world and the lore established by Tolkien, it is not an adaptation of any one of his books specifically, instead drawing elements from across his works to create an immersive new story.

With the era in which the story takes place, and the inclusion of characters like Celebrimbor, it would be easy for fans to assume that the series is a loose adaptation of works like The Silmarillion. As far as using those works to research and prepare for the role, actor Charles Edwards told Collider's Steve Weintraub during an interview that he didn't read too much into any one particular text.

But with this, there was a sort of balance of, okay, well, because we didn’t have any scripts and I knew there were issues with rights and things. So you go, well, but if I read too much, for example, in The Silmarillion, then they’re not allowed to do that, then I’ll be disappointed. But as it’s turned out, all has gone according to plan so far. I’m touching wood as I say that. And the research I’ve done has been thorough and certainly thorough enough to talk about it, but not thorough enough to continue to learn.

Image via Prime Video

Edwards then clarified that as far as "rights issues" go, he wasn't sure of the specifics of it. But even if they didn't have the rights to all of Tolkien's work, the creators were still able to tell a story set within the world of Middle-earth, connected to characters we already know. This also doesn't confine them all to one strict version of the story. After all, Edwards points out, Tolkien himself had several versions of his stories:

[T]here are some things, and as we know, Tolkien had two or a couple of versions, for example, Celebrimbor’s story. So before we started, I wondered which, in one version he’s in love with Galadriel. He said, but you were with Celeborn of the Trees, is it called? Celeborn, sort of full name. And he says to Galadriel, “Because I loved you, but you went with Celeborn of the Trees.” So that’s another, that’s a whole other series.

None of this is to suggest that one version of the story is preferable to another, however. As Weintraub pointed out, the books and the version of the story told there will always exist. Edwards agreed, pointing out that the evolution of stories is something Tolkien himself understood.

And any tale over time, like Brothers Grimm or fairy tales, as we know, Tolkien was fascinated by, adjusts, morphs slightly depending on the age it arrives in. And as Tolkien said, whatever his quote was about new hands taking on my work. And inevitably it will shift. And according, due to the rights issue, there is stuff, if they had the rights to The Silmarillion, they would make The Silmarillion. But it’s not that. So it’s inevitable and welcome.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Look for more from our interview with Edwards soon.