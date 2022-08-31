The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back further into the Middle-earth timeline than we’ve ever seen on screen before. Although Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy told the story of Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) first encounter with the One Ring, The Rings of Power takes place amidst the Second Age of Middle-earth. When the dark lord Sauron first rises to power and constructs the One Ring, the clans of men, Elves, and Dwarves form a united alliance to take down the ultimate evil. It’s a story that’s heavily inspired by Tolkien’s experiences fighting in World War II. Facing the threat of fascism, Tolkien was inspired by the idea that the world’s forces could unite to defeat the Nazi movement.

The role of the Dwarves was expanded in The Hobbit film trilogy. Although Tolkien’s original novel is a fairly straightforward children’s book, Jackson extended the material into a trilogy that rivaled The Lord of the Rings in terms of scope. Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) and his band of twelve Dwarves aren’t just looking to steal back their treasure from the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). They want to take ownership of their ancestral homeland and restore honor to their families. The films go into depth, explaining how Thorin’s people were forced to flee their homes.

Thorin’s ancestral roots can be traced back to some of the oldest Dwarf-lords in Tolkien’s fictional history. His bloodline was initiated by King Durin III, one of the central figures in The Rings of Power. Trainspotting and Ozark co-star Peter Mullan takes on the role of the most powerful of the Dwarf leaders, King Durin III. His leadership during the battle with Sauron bestows the Dwarves with their grand legacy, which Thorin ultimately must reclaim.

Durin III actually briefly appears in the opening flashback sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; he is one of the seven Dwarf-lords that receive rings of power from the Ñoldorin prince Celebrimbor. The rings given to the Dwarves, Elves, and men were forged by blacksmiths that had been deceived by Sauron, who secretly creates the One Ring to control the other ring-bearers. Durin III is the natural choice to take possession of the Ring of Thrór, the most powerful of the seven Dwarven rings. In The Rings of Power, he rules the great city Khazad-dûm. Khazad-dûm is also known as “Moria” in The Lord of the Rings; this great realm of the Dwarves is ultimately overrun by Orcs during the Third Age. The other Dwarf-lords that receive the rings aren’t identified in Tolkien’s original text, but The Rings of Power may give more details on how their political hierarchy works.

Durin III ultimately passes the Ring of Thrór to his son, Durin IV, who will be played by newcomer Owain Arthur in The Rings of Power. Based on the behind-the-scenes material that has been released so far, it appears that Durin IV will be one of the primary protagonists of the series. He is expected to team up with the other youthful heroes that begin the quest to take down Sauron. Arthur had to spend over three hours getting his Dwarf prosthetics applied before each day of filming.

Although there are multiple seasons of The Rings of Power mapped out, we ultimately know how this story ends. Sauron is defeated, but not destroyed, and Middle-earth enters an era of peace. The Dwarf-lords ultimately break from their Elven allies and return to their isolated ways. Durin IV and his family are destined to die mortal deaths. In order to protect the ring, Durin IV passes the magical artifact down to his direct descendant.

The Ring of Thrór ultimately makes its way to Thráin II (Sir Antony Sher), Thorin’s father. Although Thráin II becomes the King under the Mountain, his boastful arrogance gets the better of him. Thráin II is driven mad with grief when Smaug overruns his forces. Although he is assumed to be dead, Thorin does not find his father’s body among the fallen in Moria. What he does not know is that his father lost the Ring of Thrór in a battle with the Orc leader Azog, who returned it to Sauron.

Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) ultimately discovers Thráin II after he has been taken prisoner by the Necromancer. The identity of the “Necromancer” isn’t revealed within the original text of The Hobbit, but it's implied in later Tolkien projects that this mysterious figure is a form of Sauron. Gandalf discovers that Thráin II has been tortured for information, but chose to protect Moria’s secrets. When Saruman (Christopher Lee), Elrond (Hugo Weaving), and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) come to rescue Gandalf from the Necromancer, Thráin II is killed in the skirmish with the dark forces. While he never takes possession of his father’s ring, Thorin restores the Dwarf’s heritage by taking back Moria in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Following Thorin’s death, the Dwarfs enter another era of peace. It isn’t until Moria is retaken by Sauron’s armies in The Fellowship of the Ring that these good-natured blacksmiths are forced to return to war.

One of the chief criticisms of The Hobbit trilogy is the lack of characterization for the individual Dwarf characters. Even though Tolkien’s novel was extended into three gigantic films, it was still hard to distinguish the different Dwarves by the end of the trilogy. By expanding the role of these pivotal characters, The Rings of Power has the potential to improve upon its predecessor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with its first two episodes on September 2, exclusively on Prime Video.