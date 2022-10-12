Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.The elves are facing the very end of their existence in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, but the rare metal found in the Misty Mountains called mithril could save them. The metal is infused with the light from a Silmaril, one of three gems forged before the first age to contain the light from the two Trees of Valinor. If the elves could make armor out of this metal, the light it holds could save them from fading out of Middle-earth forever.

Convincing King Durin III (Peter Mullan) to give elves access to mithril seems to be an impossible task, and the situation is made worse when Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) defies his father’s order. They both have good reasons for their actions, but one of them makes the better decision for reasons none of them has yet discovered.

King Durin's Decision

After Elrond (Robert Aramayo) makes his plea, the King speaks to Prince Durin alone. The King begins by telling the story of Aulë, one of the eight Holy Ones from the creation of the world, who used fire and rock to create the dwarves. The fire in them reveals the truth "that all things must one day be consumed and fade away to ash." He sees the elves' request to trade for mithril as an attempt to cheat death. Beyond that, the part of the mountain they would have to mine for the mithril is not stable, and he won’t permit the loss of any miners or the stability of his mountain kingdom to save the elves. He also believes that the fate of elvenkind was written by beings older and wiser than he is, and interfering in their design could bring their wrath down upon them.

His concern as King is for the wellbeing of dwarvenkind alone. If there wasn’t any danger in mining the mithril for the elves, the King would have certainly taken the deal. Because of his hundreds of years of experience, there are many factors the King takes into consideration when he decides to close down that section of the mine. All the signs told him that going any further would cause a disaster far worse than the one that nearly killed four dwarves days before.

Prince Durin’s Discovery

The Prince tries to argue with his father’s decision, comparing his refusal to help the elves to watching his friend drowning and having to "swat his hand away." His father’s decision is final, though, which the Prince sees as abandoning their allies. Prince Durin firmly believes that people should always do what they can to save their friends if it's within their power to do so.

He delivers the news to Elrond, who gives Durin back the piece of mithril he had been carrying around. As he’s thinking he’ll never see his friend again, he slides the piece of mithril next to the corrupted leaf from the tree of Lindon, and the black corruption in the veins of the leaf rapidly disappear. This proves that mithril contains light from the Silmaril and can prevent the elves from dying, and convinces Prince Durin to go behind the King's back and help Elrond get the mithril.

Now that Prince Durin knows for a fact that mithril can be used to save Elrond and the rest of the elves, they begin mining in the closed shaft alone and in secret. Often while they tunnel deeper and deeper the rock around them shifts and resettles, proving that King Durin was right about the instability of that part of the mountain. Prince Durin is too determined to help Elrond save his people, though, and keeps chiseling away despite the risk of a cave-in. Eventually, their tunnel breaks through to an enormous cavern where they can see endless veins of mithril spread throughout the walls. They turn from their breakthrough, though, to find King Durin standing behind them, furious at his son’s disobedience.

The Prince Is Labeled a Traitor — But Who Is Right?

After getting caught mining in the forbidden shaft, King Durin expels Elrond and sits with his son to talk about his mistake. He tells the Prince about his birth complications, and how despite his flaws the King believed he would be a great ruler one day. Prince Durin tells his father exactly how he feels about his friendship with Elrond, proclaiming that he thinks of the elf is "as much a brother to me as if he’d been fired in my own mother’s womb." This is the last straw for the King. He understood his son bringing Elrond to offer the trade, and it even seemed like he was about to forgive the Prince for going behind his back to mine for mithril. Invoking his mother and proclaiming his loyalty to Elrond is too much for him to bear. When the King made his decision, it was his loyalty to his fellow dwarves that stopped him from allowing the elves to mine for mithril. Because the Prince is still trying to save Elrond, the King accuses him of choosing the elves over his own people. The King seemingly disowns his son, taking his gold crest off and telling him to leave it because it’s not his anymore.

The King was right to be cautious in the end, although none of them know the true danger they risked by mining where they were. The King only knew that the mountain was unstable there and that anyone mining would be risking the stability of the whole mountain. Viewers were able to see the true threat waiting in the deep darkness when King Durin dropped the healed leaf from Lindon in the hole the Prince made in the mithril cavern. The wind caused the leaf to drift far below the floor of the cavern and, when it landed, it burst into flames as the Balrog behind it woke up.

A Balrog is an enormous fire demon with wings of flame and smoke and huge horns on its head that were created to serve Morgoth. In Tolkien lore, this particular Balrog was dormant in the deepest parts of the Misty Mountains. Much like Prince Durin, the dwarves became greedy and kept mining mithril despite knowing how fragile it made the mountain kingdom. Because they couldn’t stop themselves from mining deeper and deeper, they eventually woke the Balrog themselves. The monster tore through all the caverns of Khazad-dum, destroying the kingdom and killing most of the dwarves in its path. The introduction of this Balrog near the end of the first season could bring doom to the Dwarven kingdom.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres its season finale this Friday on Prime Video.