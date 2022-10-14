Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.

The three Elven Rings were conceived as a means of keeping magic (formally known in J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium as the Light of the Eldar) from fading in Middle-earth. Their purpose was to heal and preserve, and, although the series shows Halbrand giving the tip to Celebrimbor to create a mithril alloy in order to amplify the Dwarven ore's properties, he didn't take part in the actual forging of the three, as it only happened after Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discovered his true identity as Sauron, which is also in line with Tolkien's lore. The main difference is that, in the books, they were forged after the other Rings, not before.

This means that the three Elven Rings weren't imbued with Sauron's malice, making them the most powerful among the Rings of Power — and the most coveted by the Dark Lord. They were still subject to the One Ring's power, however, and, as soon as it is destroyed in Return of the King, they lose their magic. Without that power, the Light of the Eldar is irreversibly compromised in Middle-earth, but for a good reason, forcing the Elves to return to the Undying Lands of Valinor.

Why Are There Three Rings?

In the Second Age, the period portrayed by The Rings of Power, the main conflict is the War of the Last Alliance, during which Sauron eventually sacks and destroys the realm of Eregion looking for the Elven Rings. When he doesn't find him, he takes Celebrimbor as a hostage. He tortures the Elvensmith constantly but gets no information on the whereabouts of the Three, and Celebrimbor dies without revealing they were, in fact, in Lindon, guarded by High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). Celebrimbor's story was always a tragic one, and the show gives it a new dimension by exploring his desire to craft something as beautiful and powerful as the Silmarils, the masterpieces forged by his grandfather, Feänor.

Another aspect that the series explores is the decision to forge three rings. As Galadriel, Celebrimbor, and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) discuss after the process has already started, it is a way of preventing the concentration of power in a single being's hands. "One will always corrupt. Two will divide," she explains, to which Celebrimbor adds that "with three, there is balance." So they use the little mithril they have, along with the gold and silver from Finrod's (Will Fletcher) dagger to craft three — and although the rings were not made with Sauron's direct involvement, Galadriel and Elrond know that they are the product of a dark force that is beginning to stir again in Middle-earth, which is beautifully represented by the appearance of the Eye of Sauron as Elrond tosses the mithril in the forge.

Narya, the Ring of Fire

The names and properties of each of the Elven Rings are direct references to the natural element they represent. Narya was not forged while Celebrimbor listened to Johnny Cash, unfortunately (although he does look like he would have liked it). It carries a ruby and, per Tolkien lore, it's unknown which metal was used in its forging. In the show, though, Celebrimbor mentions the need for silver, so it's probably that. It's also unclear how much mithril was used in it — in the books, none was used.

Narya's properties give it bearer resistance to the weariness of time, as well as the power to inspire others to resist tyranny, domination, and despair. This says much about its history, as, after Gil-galad's death in the War of the Last Alliance, it was taken by the Elf Círdan for safekeeping. We still haven't met him in The Rings of Power, but he is already confirmed to be in the show's second season.

When Gandalf (Ian McKellen - or Daniel Weyman, too?) arrives in Middle-earth at the beginning of the Third Age, Círdan gives him Narya, recognizing his true nature as a Maiar from Valinor. A Ring of Power could be in no better hands, as Gandalf is as wise as he is powerful, and his task is precisely to inspire resistance against the threat of Sauron in the peoples of Middle-earth.

Nenya, the Ring of Water

The second of the Elven Rings is Nenya, the Ring of Water. It carries an adamant gemstone, and is the only one confirmed by Tolkien to have been made out of mithril. At the time it was made, the Elves of Eregion and the Dwarves of Khazad-Dûm were on good terms, which allowed Celebrimbor to make use of the special ore. Despite its silver coloring, its element is actually water.

Nenya was given by Celebrimbor directly to Galadriel (as it's rumored that the Elvensmith secretly loved the Lady of Lórien, despite her being married to Celeborn). Its properties gave the ring the power of preservation, protection, and possibly concealment from evil, as the realm of Lothlórien became one of difficult (but not impossible) access to the dark forces of Sauron. As it represents the element of water, Nenya also increases Galadriel's longing for the sea and her return to Valinor, although she is more than capable to resist such a pull.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, Galadriel reveals Nenya to Frodo in a deleted scene, and then says the now-iconic line saying that "to be a Ringbearer is to be alone," as no one can truly understand the effects a Ring of Power has on its bearer. In the book, however, Samwise Gamee (Sean Astin) also catches a glimpse of it, stating that he "saw a star through [her] fingers."

Vilya, the Ring of Air

The third of the Elven Rings is Vilya, the Ring of Air, despite its blue color. It carries a gem of sapphire and was made of gold, although in The Rings of Power it's also implied there is a little mithril alloy in its composition. It is regarded as the most powerful of the three rings, although its powers are not specified. As it comes into Elrond's possession, though, it greatly enhances his abilities as a healer.

Like Narya, Vilya was also sent by Celebrimbor to Gil-galad before the sacking of Eregion by Sauron. Eventually, the forces of evil were defeated and driven off the land of Eriador, and a council was held at Rivendell. It was then that Gil-galad passed the ring on to Elrond, who, in turn, kept it secret and safe, and never used it as long as the One Ring was still intact.

