With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ema Horvath (Eärien), and Lloyd Owen (Elendil) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

During the interview, they talked about what the production did to bring Númenor to life on the series, which episode in season one was their favorite, what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, the scale and scope of the series, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Watch what Lloyd Owen, Ema Horvath and Maxim Baldry had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Lloyd Owen, Ema Horvath and Maxim Baldry

What are they most excited for people to see in the series?

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

How the production built Númenor for the show and the level of detail was incredible.

How would they describe the scale and scope of the show?

Which episode is their favorite and why?

