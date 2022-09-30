Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!

Not only did the series delightfully prove me wrong, however, in letting them share a smooch and live to talk about it later (that grisly arrow-to-the-shoulder wound aside), but these two weren't the only ones who had a heart-to-heart about certain Feelings™ — in an almost blink-and-you-miss-it scene of significance that is potentially shaping up to be devastating to me, personally, if and/or when one of them is revealed to be the Big Bad of not just this series, but the entire realm of Middle-earth and beyond.

Like their arc over the course of the show so far, the destiny-driven link between the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the human Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) has grown on me slowly. To be fair, though, their adventure throughout Season 1 of TROP has been riddled with the sort of tropey goodness that only proves catnip to romance readers such as myself. Thrown together in a literal tempest that could prove deadly for either of them, which then forces them to lean on each other for survival? Check. One pulling the other in by the forearm as they attempt to retrieve a blade on their person? Check. Begrudging reliance that eventually gives way to actual, genuine trust? Check. Intense and prolonged eye contact fueled by a range of emotions, including barely contained anger and brimming-over sadness? I think you can see where I'm going with this, but the point is that these characters have been repetitively placed in scenarios that only do more to grow their relationship — and have emerged after each instance with a deeper level of conviction in one another.

Image via Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?

There are several nagging details that could throw a wrench in my slow-burning emotions surrounding this pairing. For one, I have no way of knowing whether Galadriel and Halbrand will definitively end up in something closer to a romance. While there is textual precedent in Middle-earth for humans and elves to fall in love, in spite of the age difference and several other factors, there is already one of those on the Prime Video series. If there's one thing I'm certain of, it's that most TV shows don't like to double-up too much on specific relationship dynamics if they've already been developing an existing one, so the likelihood that The Rings of Power will give us not just one, but two elf-human love stories, is pretty slim.

Second, whether you're a devoted reader of the books or even a more casual fan, you probably remember the little wrinkle that sooner or later, Galadriel is going to be getting married to another elf by the name of Celeborn. I'd argue, though, that this chainmail-clad, sword-clashing, acrobatic horse-riding force of nature deserves to have her bad boy phase before she gives up the fight and settles down in Lothlórien, but that's just my strong feeling on the matter.

Oh, and then there's the possibility that Halbrand could actually be Sauron himself.

Image via Prime Video

The question of who could be Sauron has hovered over almost the entirety of The Rings of Power to date, and while some of the early candidates have likely taken themselves out of the running just based on what we've seen so far, Halbrand isn't necessarily among them. There's only so much that's been offered up about him. Galadriel seems pretty insistent that he's the long-lost king of the Southlands, and Halbrand has reluctantly accepted his duty to the people under his rule. But what was it with that odd exchange between him and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in the woods, not to mention his insistence that the orcs' leader should recognize him? If Adar is responsible for killing Sauron, as he later boasts to Galadriel, perhaps the Dark Lord somehow found a way to give himself a new form. Perhaps he's merely lying in wait until he'll have the opportunity to assert dominion of the land that will eventually become Mordor. What better way to do that than to have yourself proclaimed its king?

On the other hand, the quiet exchange that Halbrand and Galadriel have just after the fight in this week's episode has been living rent-free in my head since I first watched it. That conversation, brief as it is before being interrupted, is just as much about what goes unsaid as what is, with those pauses and unfinished sentences speaking volumes. In the past, these two have never hesitated to make their opinions of each other known, but here, battle-dirtied and bone-wearied, they sit side-by-side and softly admit the truth — that in fighting alongside each other, they experienced feelings the likes of which they've never had before.

It's completely possible that there's no pre-marital fling in the cards here for Galadriel, and they'll simply share a connection that even transcends the capabilities of romance, which in some ways might even be more meaningful than if they were simply to smash their faces together. (Deep platonic love can and does exist!) But regardless of which relationship status they reach, the chance that Halbrand could actually turn out to be the enemy Galadriel has dedicated her entire existence to vanquishing would retroactively frame their entire journey thus far in a heartbreaking light.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres new episodes weekly every Friday on Prime Video.