Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episode 7.It's no secret that Prime Video's interpretation of the Elven warrior Galadriel (as played by Morfydd Clark) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a turn-off to many die-hard J.R.R. Tolkien fans. Her brash, bloodthirsty need for revenge against the Dark Lord Sauron has been steeped in her desire to avenge the brutal death of her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher), and while that's completely understandable for any fantasy character, Galadriel has a long and complex history that many fans feel is being ignored. After seven episodes of The Rings of Power, and plenty of miles on the Middle-earth map already covered, Galadriel has arrived in the land now known as Mordor and has finally begun to better resemble the character we know from The Lord of the Rings.

In the previous episode, "Udûn," Galadriel came face-to-face with the "lord-father" of the band of Orcs pillaging what was formerly the Southlands. Adar (Joseph Mawle), who some believed to be Sauron himself, even chastised the Elf maiden for her insufferable bloodthirst, claiming that the Uruk have as much a right to live in Middle-Earth as anyone else since they are all the creations of Eru Ilúvatar, "the One." Though Eru may not have corrupted the Orcs as Morgoth once did, he did implement the creation of the Elves from which they came, making Adar technically correct. Either way, Galadriel was not just put in her place, but she recognized the deep error of her ways, and that she was not as unlike Adar as she would've formerly claimed.

This Lord of the Rings prequel has introduced plenty of new characters to the general audience, some from Tolkien's original works (often further explored in The Silmarillion) and some completely unique to Amazon's new world, much like Evangeline Lily's Tauriel in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy. While some had initially been hesitant to trust or enjoy these new characters, not one of them has been unnecessary or uninteresting thus far, with the Elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and the Dwarf maiden Disa (Sophia Nomvete) becoming quick fan favorites, even among many who were initially hesitant. But one character has caught the eye of many, leading to countless theories of what he may become, the young Southlander named Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), who blames himself for Adar's surprise win at the end of Episode 6 and the eruption of Mount Doom.

Episode 7, "The Eye," features an interesting and unlikely team-up between Galadriel and Theo, both wounded warriors (or, warriors-in-training in Theo's case) who blame themselves for the death and destruction all around them. The Southlands have been decimated, the Orcs are now running wild and free, Mount Doom is slowly creating a shadow that will loom over Middle-Earth for centuries, and Sauron is no closer to being found or defeated. And yet, rather than despair, Galadriel humbly accepts her circumstances, repents of her foolish ways, and encourages Theo to do the same in a brief-but-necessary arc that enlightens both character's spirits and gives them the edge they need to continue the fight leading into the season finale.

What makes this unlikely pair work are their mutual mistakes and their ability to learn and grow from them. While in hiding from the Orcs roaming around the forest, Theo goes for Galadriel's sword, hoping to rush into the fight and take back his home. At the beginning of this series, Galadriel would've probably done something incredibly similar, rushing into danger and fighting off her dark foes. In fact, she does this same thing when entering Sauron's northern icy fortress in the very first episode. But instead, she holds Theo back. In fact, she does this earlier in the episode too, not because she's outnumbered, but rather because she's recognized the error of her "charge first, think later" strategy that has so characterized her thus far in the series. It's no wonder that long-term Tolkien fans have been disappointed with The Rings of Power's version of the She-Elf, but it seems like all of that's about to change.

It's in these small but powerful moments that Tolkien's version of Galadriel, the Lady of Lórien, finally shines through. As she explains to Theo about the death of her brother Finrod and the first mention of her husband Celeborn (who is most likely not actually dead given his part in The Lord of the Rings), we begin to understand her rage, truly for the first time. And then, she lets it go. In fact, as she and Theo travel across the newly created Shadowlands, Galadriel even gives Theo her sword and allows him to keep it when she rides off with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) at the end, symbolizing her turn from darkness back towards the light, as well as Theo's newfound journey into becoming a warrior.

But Galadriel's support for Theo lies not just in a fancy sword, but also in the wisdom which she imparts to him. Almost every moment Galadriel is on-screen in "The Eye," she has a single piece of solid advice that makes her sound like the wise Lady of Light many of us know from Tolkien's legendarium. When Theo asks the great, "what if?" questions, she reminds him that "what cannot be known hollows the mind" and to "fill it not with guesswork." When Theo encourages the killing of Orcs, praising Galadriel for her violent past, she chastises him, saying that "it darkens the heart to call dark deeds good." And, of course, when he believes it all to be hopeless, emptied by his part in the destruction of his home, Galadriel tells him that there are other powers at work in the world and that sometimes we must just let go of our own will and surrender.

If these all feel like oddly religious moments, with words that carry a spiritual weight to them, that would make sense. Tolkien himself was a devout Catholic, and his Christian faith was deeply rooted within his Middle-earth chronology. He once called The Lord of the Rings a "fundamentally religious and Catholic work" due to the strict Christian themes and principles he embedded within his world. Here, we see Galadriel speak out those same principles and impart both a warrior's spirit and a compassionate heart to Theo, who, up until this point, seemed to have been more keen on walking into darkness.

By the end of the episode, Theo loudly proclaims hope for the Southlands as Galadriel and Halbrand head off to find Elven allies. Although he tasted the dark power, he has seen the evil that it can do and has rejected it in favor of the goodness that Galadriel has shared with him. It's a small moment, one that's nearly forgettable, but it signifies the completion of Theo's transition from apathy regarding his world to complete devotion to his people and their lands. Much like how Galadriel went from a one-track-minded warrior to growing now into a humble leader willing to go back to her own people for help, Theo also is growing into the man he hopes he can be.

Though many die-hard Tolkien fans have had a hard time accepting the changes that Prime Video's The Rings of Power have made to the professor's legendarium (and some for good reason), many people's gripes with the show would be dealt with in time if folks simply allowed the story to develop naturally. Admittedly, there are things that this author isn't all too keen on regarding this Lord of the Rings prequel, and there are characters and plot points that could have easily been handled differently and with greater care to Tolkien's overall lore. However, episodes like "The Eye" prove that the original characters are still in there, and even if it takes the course of the series, there's no doubt that they'll eventually become who we already know them to be.

