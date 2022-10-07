Over and over again, creatures of Middle-earth have urged the hopeless to turn to the light. But as he crouches under a dead tree in his ruined homeland, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) has a simple question: “What light?” In the mournful penultimate episode of Season 1 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, "The Eye," the light is all but hidden behind sun-killing smoke, despair, rancor, and crushing guilt. Who is to blame for the unbearable losses of home and family? Can it ever be made right? How can the survivors “live good” if goodness itself is in such short supply?

An ash-covered eye opens. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) pulls herself up and into a nightmare: The once-green village is a hellscape. Everything — the very air itself — is red. Everything is coated in ash. The buildings are burning. A horse runs by, screaming and on fire. Bodies are scattered across the ground, tossed onto the tables that just moments before held a banquet. Survivors stagger, cough, and cry out. Galadriel calls for Halbrand and Elendil. Theo calls for his mother. Neither’s call is answered. They find each other in the swirling crimson ash, and Galadriel leads Theo away from town.

Elsewhere in the village, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) tries desperately to pry Valandil (Alex Tarrant) from under debris, with Míriel’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) help. As they drag him from the ruins, another set of eyes stares lifelessly into the red sky: sweet Ontamo’s (Anthony Crum), who never wanted to fight at all. But there’s no time to mourn; there are children trapped in a burning building, and Valandil, Isildur, and Míriel tear apart the walls and get them out. Míriel is thrown back by fire and a shower of sparks as the roof collapses in flames, seemingly crushing Isildur below it.

Meanwhile, on the green and grassy migration, the Harfoots will soon know their own horrors. While Poppy (Megan Richards) sings a song about (what else?) snailing, they finally reach the Grove. But instead of apricots and apples, they find scorched trees and the ground black and smoking, more victims of Mount Doom. Sadoc’s (Lenny Henry) elders used to talk about volcanoes that would fall dormant, “only to wake again when a new evil is rising.” Nori (Markella Kavenagh) wonders if she’s brought that new evil into the caravan. While Harfoots pick black and dried fruits from the ruined branches, the Stranger (David Weyman) runs his hands over the trunk of a scorched tree, muttering words that seem to wake the wind. But they also wake the tree; its charred bark cracks, revealing new life underneath, and the fruits turn bright again — but then it’s too much, and a huge branch falls, trapping Nori beneath it. The Stranger looks wounded, and Nori looks mistrustful. This friendship isn’t healing anytime soon.

Speaking of friendship: In Khazad-dûm, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) makes his case to King Durin III (Peter Mullan) for mithril. He’s brought the poisoned leaf from the great tree in Lindon, as well as riches and the promise of timber and grain in exchange for access to the mines. But it doesn’t matter what Elrond promised or how much he means to Durin (Owain Arthur); he will not agree to mine mithril. “We do not dig in earth that cannot support it…tempting shadow, rock, and mine to bury us all beneath the mountain,” King Durin says. He is sorry.

But he’s not half as sorry as Disa (Sophia Nomvete) would like to make him. “Lice-bearded, uncaring old fool!” she shouts, pounding the living daylights out of a glowing ax fresh from the forge in their living room. But Elrond will not say farewell, only “namárië”: “Go toward goodness.” Durin mournfully slides Elrond’s returned mithril across the table. But instead of flying off, it stops, held still by the rotting leaf on the table. Suddenly, the poison in the leaf’s veins recedes, and its brilliant yellow returns. Durin and Disa joyously call Elrond back.

But the Southlands cannot be healed so easily. Survivors, including Elendil (Lloyd Owen) trudge through the dead forest under a sickly yellow sky. The queen, bloodied and shell-shocked, arrives with Valandil — but without Isildur, and without her sight, shrouded in the darkness her father warned her of. Elsewhere, Theo and Galadriel pick their way through the skeletal forest to rendezvous at Númenor’s camp. She promises to help make Theo a soldier, and she replaces the twisted and corroded hilt he’s used to holding with her own shining sword.

Cut to the Grove, Sadoc sends the Stranger over the ridge to “the Big Folk settlements” and gives him the star chart with the mysterious constellation, hoping the humans can help him. The Stranger heads in one direction, Sadoc in another, but the Stranger’s influence remains: A yellow flower blooms brightly in the singed trunk of the tree. Nori offers him a precious apple, big and red, for the journey. Even if he’s a peril, after all, she can’t send him away empty-handed. He takes it, without a word, and disappears over the hill.

Crouching under a fallen tree, Theo asks if Galadriel has ever lost someone close. “My brother, Finrod.” she replies, “and my husband. Celeborn.” A significant timeline change, or foreshadowing? Either way, it’s big news. Theo wants her to stop blaming herself, mostly so that he can blame himself instead. But Galadriel will not have it. “Do not take the burden of this day upon your shoulders,” she warns. “You may find it difficult to put it down again.” She knows a thing or two about being unable to let go.

Back in the mines, Durin digs furiously into the stone while Elrond watches. A tremor stops them — it’s not the first one — and they pause to let the stones settle and to share a tender moment of chosen brotherhood. When Durin finally breaks through the rock wall, they find a silvery vein of mithril that stretches down the cavern and into the mountain floor like roots. But as they celebrate, King Durin happens upon their illicit operation and unceremoniously tosses Elrond out of Khazad-dûm. But clasped in Elrond’s fist is his chunk of mithril — he knows now what is possible. Back in the mines, the king and Durin finally have it out. They accuse each other of betraying their people, one by siding with the elves and the other by clinging to the past, until the king pulls off Durin’s armored crest and tosses it to the ground. “Leave it. It’s not yours anymore,” the king mutters. So much for dwarves modeling healthy conflict.

Poppy’s still singing about snails, munching on an apple in the morning light. Her joy has good reason: The burned trees are now crowned with green leaves and adorned with fruit. Berry bushes have sprung up from the singed dirt overnight. The Stranger, it seems, has brought the grove back to bursting life. But that night, Nori and Poppy watch as the mysterious figures shrouded in white approach the tree that the Stranger healed, looking just as intense as they did at the meteor's crater. The Dweller (Bridie Sisson) plucks the yellow blossom from the tree’s trunk, and they walk in the Stranger’s direction, trampling the carpet of golden flowers he left in his wake.

Ever and always, Nori’s gonna Nori. She pops out to shout that the Stranger went in the opposite direction. But these are no Harfoots, and they can’t be fooled. As they tower over Nori and Poppy, other Harfoots try to scare them off. But the Dweller calmly places a hand around a torch’s flame, killing its fire, then blows a snake of black smoke over their heads. All at once, the carts in the Harfoot camp, stuffed full of fruit, burst into flame. The Harfoots scream as their entire way of life goes up in so much smoke, one more home consigned to ashes.

The survivors of another fire trudge into the Númenorian camp, nestled in a still-green clearing. Elendil lets a restless Berek go, and he gallops away in search of his lost rider. “I should never have pulled the elf on board,” Elendil spits. “I should have left her in the sea where I found her.” Right on cue, Galadriel and Theo arrive at camp. Theo runs straight for the medical tent, full of bloodied and burnt Southlanders and Númenoreans alike. He eyes a bloody shroud, but before his worst fears are confirmed, he hears his mother’s (Nazanin Boniadi) voice. She’s okay, and so is Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova). The family is safe and sound and together, as Arondir promised.

On a rocky outcropping, Míriel sits with Elendil, a red cloth bound around her unseeing eyes, as he presses for a swift exit. Galadriel arrives, seeking only to apologize for leading them into such pain. “Do not spend your pity on me, elf,” Míriel admonishes. “Save it for our enemies, for they do not know what they have begun.” Hell yeah, Míriel. She vows that Númenor will be back, and Galadriel promises the elves will be ready. For Elendil’s part, he can only stare tearfully across the land that swallowed his son.

As the Harfoots clean up their torched settlement, Largo (Dylan Smith) has no time for Nori’s pity party. "We’re Harfoots... We stay true to each other, no matter how the path winds or how steep it gets. We face it with our hearts even bigger than our feet. And we just keep walking.” Nori is stirred to action, her father’s daughter through and through. She heads in the Stranger’s direction to warn him, and she won’t be alone — Poppy and Marigold (Sara Zwangobani) join her. And Malva (Thusitha Jayasundera) wants Sadoc, a trailfinder, to go with them. “What’s the good of living, Sadoc, if we aren’t living good?” she asks, a crucial question in an episode where surviving at all is not guaranteed. Sadoc agrees, and they’re off across the hills.

The Southlanders prepare to travel to an old Númenorean colony for a fresh start, and Galadriel will report to the high king. But first, she is brought to a tent to finally reunite with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), found injured on the road. A bleeding and infected gash in his side reddens his tunic, and now he needs to visit the elves for healing. As he leaves the tent to ride to Lindon, the Southlanders bow before him, chanting, “Strength to the king. Strength to the Southlands.”

Durin and Disa sit at home, drinking and commiserating. “I’ve failed him, and it’s all my fault,” Durin laments, a refrain that has echoed across every corner of Middle-earth this episode. Fault and failure, forgiveness and fortitude. Disa doesn’t blame Durin, but his father, and with a fire in her eyes that is part-fierce love and part-Lady Macbeth, she insists that one day Durin will be king, and they will mine the mithril together. Meanwhile, King Durin tosses the revived yellow leaf through the wall of the forbidden mine. It floats past glittering veins of mithril before landing on the cavern floor and immediately burning to dust. The king isn’t wrong. The dwarves will one day dig too deep — and they’ll meet the balrog in those depths, a demon of fire that now roars from the shadows over the ashes of the Lindon leaf.

From a home in peril to one both destroyed and made new: Back in the burning village, Adar stalks through the red smoke. The name “Southlands” no longer exists. Shameless weasel Waldreg, whom I would like to cast into Mount Doom with mine own two hands, asks, “What should we call it instead, lord father?” As Adar stares in something like wonder at Mount Doom in the distance, still coughing its light-killing smoke into the sky, we know the answer even before it’s burned into the screen: this is Mordor now. The orcs are home.

