Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us on a new and exciting journey through Middle-earth, as we follow up on the events that led to Sauron’s ascension and the creation of the One Ring. While we are thrilled to see Middle-earth’s Second Age unfold before our eyes, the universe created by J.R.R. Tolkien is so complex and filled with intricate details that it is absolutely normal that we feel a little lost from time to time. After all, it’s hard to remember who the Valar were, why the elves went to war with Morgoth during the First Age, and where were all the kingdoms destroyed before the Last Alliance was forged. So, to guide you through this new adventure, we’ve delved deep into all the Easter eggs and references of The Rings of Power, to make sure you have every single spoilery explainer you need to never feel lost.

We’ll be updating this list with more content after each new episode, so don’t forget to check back every week!

Pre-Premiere

The Rings of Power, Explained

If the Rings of Power are right on the title of Prime Video’s TV show, that’s because they are very important for Tolkien’s universe. But what exactly are those rings? What are their powers? Why were they created? If you need a refresher about how the Rings of Power almost led to the destruction of Middle-earth, this is the right place to start looking for answers.

Stories 'The Rings of Power' TV Series Can Tell Based on the Rights They Own

Even before the premiere of The Rings of Power, we were already investigating Tolkien’s literary work to find out which stories the series can tell based on the rights Amazon owns. While the first few episodes are already available, the series is supposed to last for at least five seasons. So, if you are excited about knowing what comes next, we’ve prepared a handy explainer of everything that happens in the Second Era of Middle-earth, and that the series has the rights to explore.

How 'Rings of Power' Ties Into 'The Lord of the Rings'

While Tolkien developed an extensive world filled with myth and big wars, most people only know Middle-earth through Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. So, in order for us to feel a little less lost when entering the Second Age of Tolkien’s universe, it’s best if we take a step back and explain how Prime Video’s series connects to the most beloved film trilogy of all time.

A Guide to the Ages of Middle-Earth

What does it mean that The Rings of Power is placed on the Second Age of Middle-earth? What was the First Age? How many Ages are there in Tolkien’s universe? We’ve prepared a handy explainer to help you understand the historical scope of The Rings of Power, with all the information you need to know without having to read multiple books before watching the show.

How 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Brought the Legendary Sundering Seas to Life

Image via Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

One of the most stunning locations of The Rings of Power are the Sundering Seas, an ocean that extends beyond the horizon and that’s home to dangerous creatures. But how did the TV show put together such a mythological place? In this exclusive behind-the-scenes look, we explain everything about how Prime Video brought the Sundering Sea to life.

The 'Rings of Power' Score Alone Will Bring You Right Back to Middle-earth

Image via Prime Video

Not only of visual spectacle a good Tolkien adaptation is made. Peter Jackson’s trilogy taught us that an amazing soundtrack is essential for turning Middle-earth into a reality, and in this explainer, we tell you all about the score of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, and how it fits the fantasy adventure they are trying to build.

Who Are the Ring-Bearers in 'The Rings of Power'?

Image via New Line

A ring exists to be placed around someone’s finger. And if Middle-earth has multiple Rings of Power, that means Tolkien’s universe also has different Ring-Bearers. But who were the people who wore the Rings of Power for the first time? How did those rings change hands across history? In this explainer, we tell you all about the powerful people who came across a Ring of Power.

Everything You Need to Know about Elrond Before 'The Rings of Power'

One of the most powerful Elf leaders in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy was Elrond, ruler of Rivendell. Prime Video’s The Rings of Power brings the character back, exploring his life long before he went to build Rivendell. But who’s Elrond? What’s his lineage? And why is he so important for Tolkien’s mythology? If you want to learn everything about the Elf leader, this explainer is for you.

The Importance of Elrond in Middle-Earth

Image via Prime Video

In this explainer, we expand on Elrond’s history, showing how he had a deep effect on the fate of Middle-earth since the First Age. Elrond is one of the few characters who witnesses the war against Morgoth, and was still alive when Sauron fell after Frodo threw the ring in Mount Doom. So, learning more about Elrond is understanding Middle-earth’s history in depth.

Galadriel's Role in Middle-earth History, Explained

While Elrond was born after the Elves went to war with Morgoth, Galadriel experienced the years of peace that preceded Middle-earth’s First Age. That makes the Elf warrior a witness to the turmoils that shook the lands, and one of the major players influencing Middle-earth history. To understand just how important this character is for Tolkien’s literary universe, you just need to read this explainer.

Who Is 'The Rings of Power's Big Bad? The History of Sauron, Explained

A hero can only meet greatness if they face a powerful villain. And few villains are as powerful as Sauron, the Dark Lord who raises an army of monsters in Mordor. But where did Sauron come from? How could he grow in power during Middle-earth’s First Age? And what are his goals? We explain everything about one of cinema's most iconic villains in this explainer.

Who Is Isildur? The 'Rings of Power' Character and His 'Lord of the Rings' Connection, Explained

Image via Prime Video

While the Elves have been at war against the Darkness since the First Age of Middle-earth, their victory could not have happened without the aid of Men. And amongst Men, few warriors were as powerful as Isildur. But who is Isildur? What’s his history? And how did his actions change the course of Middle-earth’s history? We tell you all about it in this explainer.

Who Created the Rings of Power? The History of Celebrimbor, Explained

Image via Prime Video

The Rings of Power didn’t come to be on their own. They had to be forged by the greatest of the Elves smiths, Celebrimbor. But who was Celembrimbor? And why did he decide to create the Rings of Power? Above all, how did Celebrimbor creation help Sauron to rise to power? We explain everything about the powerful Elf in this explainer.

Who Is King Durin III? The Dwarf-lord of 'The Rings of Power,' Explained

Image via Prime Video

While Elves and Men are at the heart of every Middle-earth conflict, Dwarves are one of the most important races in Tolkien's universe. And among the Dwarves, few lineages are as important as the line of Durin. But who is King Durin III? What’s his relation to the Mines of Moria? And how can he help shape history in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power? Learn all you need about the Dwarf-lord in this explainer.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Review: A Stunning Adventure in Perilous Middle-earth

Image via Prime Video

Collider was fortunate to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power before it came to Prime Video, and we tell you what to expect of the ambitious adaptation of the Second Age of Middle-earth. Don’t worry about spoilers, the review keeps all the series secrets and only discusses what the series does right and wrong while adapting Tolkien’s literary world.

Episode 1 & Episode 2

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?

Image via Prime Video

Episode 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unloads a lot of information on the audience, as we travel to multiple kingdoms and meet several key characters. If you need a quick recap of all the main events that happened in the first episode of the series, we’ve got your back. Don’t be afraid of getting lost in Middle-earth, as we are here to help guide you on your journey.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Demonstrates the Value of Whimsy in Fantasy

Image via Prime Video

While Tolkien’s universe is filled with danger and darkness, Middle-earth is also the home of happy people, and the place where joyful adventures can happen. Prime Video’s The Rings of Power finds the right balance, by demonstrating the value of whimsy in fantasy. That’s because, while there’s a menace lurking in the shadows, the series doesn't forget to add funny moments to the story. If you want to join the discussion, we have the right feature for you.

'The Rings Of Power' Gives a New Dimension to Galadriel

Image via Prime Video

In Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, we meet Galadriel as the calm and powerful leader of Lothlórien. Prime Video’s The Rings of Power takes us many centuries before Galadriel became a wise queen, when the Elf warrior was still struggling with her past and legacy. In the feature, we discuss how The Rings of Power explores a whole new dimension of Galadriel, making her character more complex.

Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?

Image via Prime Video

One of the main characters of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is Galadriel, an Elf warrior that will help to shape Second Age history. The character has previously appeared in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy played by Cate Blanchett, but Morfydd Clark takes over the role for the prequel series. But who is Morfydd Clark? Learn everything you need about the character with this explainer.

The Two Trees of Valinor Explained

Image via Amazon Studios

While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, the first episode of the show gives us a glimpse of the long-dead Trees of Valinor. But what exactly are the Trees of Valinor? Where did they come from? How did they die? And what’s their relation to the Sun and Moon? We tell you all in this handy explainer.

Where Is Valinor?

Image via New Line Cinema

In Tolkien’s mythology, Valinor is the home of the Valar, the divinities who created Middle-earth. Elves are the only race allowed to go to Valinor, sailing to the West through the Sundering Seas. But where is Valinor located exactly? Well, the answer is not so simple, as the lost continent changed places during the Ages. But don’t worry, we explain it all in this feature.

Who Is Morgoth?

While Sauron is the main villain of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, he is not the first enemy to threaten Middle-earth with destruction. Before Sauron, there was Morgoth, the first Dark Lord. But who was Morgoth? Where did he come from? And where is Morgoth during the events of The Rings of Power? This explainer tells you all you need to know about this powerful villain.

Who Is Galadriel's Brother?

Image via Amazon Studios

In Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, Galadriel is motivated to hunt Sauron due to her brother’s murder by the hands of the villain. But who was Galadriel’s brother? And was he involved in the great wars that devastated Middle-earth during the First Age? In this explainer, we tell you all about Galadriel’s complicated family history, and how it helps shape the universe created by Tolkien.

The War of the Elves vs. Morgoth Explained

Image via Amazon Studios

Long before the events of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, the Elves went to war against Morgoth, the first Dark Lord. But why did the Elves get involved with a conflict that lasted many centuries? What were they expecting to achieve? And how did Morgoth attract the wrath of Elves? We tell you everything you need to know in this explainer.

What Are the Silmarils?

The events of the First Age of Middle-earth were shaped by the Silmarils, powerful jewels that led to many wars. But what are the Silmarils? Who created them? Why were they so important? And, most importantly, what happened to the Silmarils before the events of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power? We tell you everything you need to know about the Silmarils in this handy explainer.

What Does Sauron's Symbol Mean?

In the first episode of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power we learned that Sauron marked Galadriel’s brother with a weird symbol. The symbol is also used by Sauron to gather his troops, leaving breadcrumbs behind that Orcs can follow. But what does that symbol mean? And how could it lead to the Dark Lord’s location? We discuss the mysterious symbol in this explainer.

Where Is Lindon? The Elven City in 'The Rings of Power' Explained

Image via Amazon Studios

One of the greatest kingdoms shown in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is Lindon, an important Elvish realm. But where is Lindon located? How important is it for Elvish culture? Why didn’t we hear about it in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy? We tell you all about the kingdom of Lindon and its importance for Middle-earth in this explainer.

Who Is High King Gil-galad?

Image via Prime Video

The most powerful Elf ruler in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is Gil-Galad, who sits at the throne in Lindon. But who was Gil-Galad exactly? And how does his lineage explain his position of power? Most importantly, how did Gil-Galad help to change the course of history during the First and Second Ages of Middle-earth? We tell you everything you need to know about the Elf King in this explainer.

'The Rings of Power's Stranger Explained: Who Is the Mystery Meteor Man?

Image via Prime Video

One of the biggest mysteries of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power so far is the identity of The Stranger, a mysterious man who comes to Middle-earth inside a meteor. Who The Stranger can really be? Is he an emissary from the heavens? Or is he an enemy hiding in plain sight? We discuss the possible identity of The Stranger in this explainer.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 1 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is filled to the brim with Easter eggs and references that pay homage to Tolkien's literary work. Each episode packs so much information that it’s easy to miss the most subtle nods to other Ages and characters. That’s why we’ve prepared a handy list of all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 1 of The Rings of Power.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 2 Recap: Where Do You Belong?

Image via Prime Video

As the weeks go by, it might get harder to remember every detail of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, especially when there’s so much content on television nowadays. That’s why we’ve prepared a recap of all the important events of Episode 2 of the series, so you can always have a quick refresher before diving into the next episodes.

Who Is Arondir & Who Are the Silvan Elves?

Image via Amazon Studios

While Galadriel is so far the main character of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, the series is already teasing the other warriors who’ll join her fellowship against Sauron. One of them is Arondir, a Silvan Elf responsible for surveilling a human villain in the south. But who is Arondir? And what’s a Silvan Elf? We tell you everything you need to know about the character with this explainer.

Where Is Eregion?

Image via Amazon Studios

While Lindon might be the most important Elvish kingdom of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, the series already introduced Eregion, a city that’s close to the Mines of Moria. But where is Eregion located exactly? And if the city is so close to one of the main locations of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, why was it never shown before? You can learn it all with this explainer.

What Is Khazad-dûm? The Dwarven Kingdom in 'The Rings of Power' Explained

Elrond walking through Khazad-dum Dwarf guard

In the second episode of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, we are taken to Khazad-dûm, one of the most powerful Dwarven kingdoms in Tolkien’s universe. But why is Khazad-dûm so important to Middle-earth? And how was this mighty kingdom involved with the history of the Second Age? Learn all about the Dwarven kingdom with this explainer.

The Rock Breaking Rite of Sigin-tarâg Explained

Image via Prime Video

One of the most thrilling moments of Episode 2 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is the rock-breaking competition between Elrond and Durin IV. But what is the rite of Sigin-tarâg? Where did it come from? And how is it related to the Valar Aulë, the Dwarves creator? In this explainer, we go back to a time before the First Age to tell you more about the Dwarves' traditions.

The Dwarven Line of Durin, Explained

Image via Amazon Studios

The lineage of Durin can be traced back to a time before the Elves even roamed Middle-earth. That means the line of Durin comprises one of the most powerful family trees of Tolkien’s universe. In this explainer, we tell you all about Durin, his descendants, and how it affects the Dwarves' power struggles with other races across time. We also discuss how the line of Durin will be explored in Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.

Elrond and Durin's Friendship Explained

Image via Amazon Studios

In Episode 2 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, we learn Durin IV and Elrond have been friends for decades, even though their friendship is shaken by the Elf-lord not being present for his Dwarf companion. But how did the two of them meet? And how do their bonds help shape history during the Second Age? We tell you everything you need to know about Elrond’s and Durin’s friendship in this explainer.

What Is Resonating?

Image via Amazon Studios

In Episode 2 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, we get a mention of the Dwarven rite of Resonating, an ancient technique that allows the mine-dwellers to speak with the earth and uncover hidden metals inside the stones. But how does resonating work? How is it used by the Dwarves? And how does it allow them to build their colossal underground kingdoms? We explain everything about resonating in this feature.

Where Are The Sundering Seas?

Image via Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

A good chunk of Episode 2 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power takes place at the Sundering Seas, a huge ocean that separates Middle-earth from Valinor. But where are the Sundering Seas located? And just how big they are? In this explainer, we tell you all you need to know about the seas that extend beyond Middle-earth and how they are crucial for Second Age history.

What Was the Sword Theo Found?

Image via Prime Video

In Episode 1 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, Theo finds a mysterious broken sword hidden in a human village that fought side-by-side with Morgoth and Sauron. The sword seems to have some dark powers and can send signals to Orcs, teasing it has a bloody history. But who was the original owner of the sword? In this explainer, we go over the mysterious blade, and how it could be a huge tool for the series.

Who Is Elendil and Does He Save Galadriel and Halbrand on the Sea?

Image via Prime Video

For the entire duration of Episode 2, Galadriel and Halbrand are stranded in the Sundering Seas. They are rescued at the end of the episode by a man hidden in the shadows. Is that man Elendil, from the human kingdom of Númenor? And if he is, why is this rescuing so important? To learn more about Elendil and how he’s one of the most important figures of the Second Age, we’ve prepared a handy explainer for you.

Every Episode 2 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Image via Prime Video

Finding Easter eggs and hidden references is one of the biggest pleasures fans can have while watching their favorite movies and series. And in the case of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, there are dozens of small things to point out in each episode, since everything is connected to Tolkien’s complex and expansive universe. With this list, we discuss every Easter egg you might have missed in Episode 2 of The Rings of Power.

