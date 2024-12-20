The world of The Lord of the Rings returns with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Primarily based on the rich lore from the appendices of J. R. R. Tolkien’s original novel, the story is set thousands of years before Bilbo found his courage in The Hobbit and Frodo took up his burden in The Lord of the Rings. Also set in the illustrious realm of Middle-earth, The Rings of Power chronicles a time when legendary rings of power are forged, mighty kingdoms rise and crumble, and civilians are constantly faced with unsuspecting battles. Tolkien’s most sinister villains make a break for it, carrying every intention to shadow the universe in pitch-black darkness.

Like any Lord of the Rings adaptation, The Rings of Power doesn’t just rely on its epic story - it’s also a visual feast, brought to life by majestic backdrops that feel straight out of Tolkien’s imagination. Locations have always played a starring role in translating his larger-than-life world into reality. It all began in 1998 when Peter Jackson stumbled upon a family farm south of Auckland, turning it into the heart of Middle-earth and sparking a cinematic revolution in the country.

Since then, New Zealand has become synonymous with Tolkien’s universe, with The Hobbit even transforming its filming spots into must-visit tourist destinations. These stunning locations didn’t just help win the franchise an Academy Award for Best Art Direction in 2004 - they also gave a boost to local industries. But time marched on, and so have filming locations. With The Rings of Power, the journey takes a new path across the continents. With Season 2 recently wrapped up its final episode, here’s a look at the filming locations of The Rings of Power.

New Zealand

New Zealand has long been the heart of Tolkien adaptations, serving as the backdrop for Season 1 of The Rings of Power. Filmed across 38 locations, the country’s unique landscapes make up a crucial part of the show’s intricate world-building. In addition to its untouched nature, the local New Zealand television and film industry plays a huge role in bringing the show to life. Over 1,250 New Zealanders contributed to the production, with many leading key departments. When not filming outside, much of the studio work takes place at Auckland Film Studios, Kumeu Film Studios, and Kelly Park.

The Denize Bluffs

The first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in the Denize Bluffs. Filled with towering rocky formations that touch the sky and surrounded by wild bushes, the territory was also featured in the prequel movie The Hobbit. In The Rings of Power, the area is used as the highland home of the Harfoots. The Denize Bluffs are situated on the country’s Northern Island, and it houses a privately owned sheep and cattle farm owned by the same family for three generations.

Coromandel Peninsula

The Coromandel Peninsula, with its crystal blue waters and lush rainforests, offers a stark contrast to the nearby city of Auckland. This unspoiled summer paradise boasts almost 250 miles of sprawling beaches. Anawhata Beach was the filming location for the scene where Galadriel and Elendil ride together.

Mount Kidd

One of the more daring filming locations for The Rings of Power, getting to the summit of Mount Kidd is only available by shuttling small groups via helicopter. Standing at a dramatic 11,000-foot peak, not only did production have to overcome logistical hurdles, but also extreme, server weather. But with majestic views, as seen from the top of the remote mountain, the trouble is worth it.

United Kingdom

In a surprising turn of events, production for Season 2 of The Rings of Power shifted from its usual home ground of New Zealand all the way to the United Kingdom. According to Variety, Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of TV for Amazon Studios, explains that the decision was partly due to the crew’s choice not to seek the five percent financial boost from the New Zealand government that was part of the Season One agreement. Cheng added that while they won’t pursue the terms of that deal, they remain committed to collaborating closely with their New Zealand partners on future steps. This change serves as the first time any modern Lord of the Rings live-action adaptation is produced outside of New Zealand.

Unfortunately, this relocation does not bode well with folks back in New Zealand. Also speaking with Variety, David Strong, CEO of the New Zealand Film Commission, explains that the loss of one of the most expensive TV series of all time also means the loss of jobs for its local screen sector. Daily Mail reports that another possible reason behind the relocation is due to New Zealand’s strict COVID protocols, which put a halt to the show momentarily back in 2020. In addition, it’s also reported that Amazon has invested in a new UK studio space, which consists of nine sound stages, workshops, and office accommodation.

Windsor Great Park

Nestled near Windsor Castle in England, Windsor Great Park is a historic location featuring expansive woodlands, making it the appropriate landscape for Galadriel and Elrond to embark on their adventures in the early scenes. Director Sanaa Hamri notes that Windsor’s sweeping area allows the crew to capture 360-degree views without relying on camera tricks. As part of the Windsor Estate, the park spans 6,400 hectares, offering forests, lakes, gardens, and historical landmarks. With a legacy dating back to pre-Saxon times, the park’s rich, royal history resonates with the setting in The Rings of Power.

Virginia Water

Situated at the Southern edge of Windsor Great Park, Virginia Water is a stunning lake that stretches two miles. In the early 1600s, the landscape only consisted of one small pond and the area was mainly used as a nearby hunting ground. It was only until the 1750s when William Augustus, Park Ranger and son of King George II, decided to reimagine the area with the help of architect Henry Flitcroft, turning the once barren land into a Royal pleasure ground.

One entire lap around the lake is around 5.25 miles, but visitors have opted for shorter walks to the area’s highlights, such as the Cascade and the Leptis Magna Ruins. The Rings of Power was mainly filmed at the Cascade, home to a man-made waterfall. Since filming was done in one section of the area, the rest of Virginia Water remained accessible to the public.

High Rocks and Harrison Rocks

High Rocks and Harrison Rocks are just a few of the many sandstone outcrops that surround the town of Royal Tunbridge Wells. Many centuries ago, the High Rocks were once a Stone Age camp, specifically a Neolithic Settlement and Iron Age Fort. Today, it is recognized as a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its sandstone formations. Besides The Rings of Power, the High Rocks were also featured in Britannia Series 3 and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Over at Harrison’s Rocks, operated by the British Mountaineering Council, the structure is considered one of the most sought-after sandstone crags in the area. Surrounded by lush woodland, the rocks have also become a popular attraction amongst budding climbers.

Frensham Common, Surrey

Home to an airy open area and surrounded by massive lakes, Frensham Common is located near the Hampshire border, approximately 50 miles from London. Operated by the National Trust, the area spread up to 1,000 acres of heathland, and its two marvelous Frensham ponds. Featuring a combination of dry and wet heath, and a contrast between rust and lush greenery, the common has served as the sanctuary for some of the richest flora and fauna in the region, including Dartford warblers, nightjars, and the insectivorous sundew.

Canary Islands, Spain

Teide National Park, Tenerife

Teide National Park was featured during the show’s opening episodes, in which The Stranger, wi wizard experiencing memory loss, and his Harfoot hobbit crew were navigating through Rhûn. Located in Spain, Teide holds much importance to the indigenous Guance people. It is believed that the region served as a threshold that links to the underworld governed by the deity Guayota. Spread across dusty plains under the scorching sun, the park’s main highlight is none other than Mount Teide itself, which reaches up to an altitude of 3,718 meters.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video.