It's hard to believe that the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is nearly upon us, but as we approach the last week of waiting, the Prime Video series had a surprise in store for fans at attendance at this year's New York Comic Con panel — the first look at a new trailer for Season 1's last episode, which will premiere next Friday, October 14. The trailer not only recaps the journey we've been on thus far but tees up exciting reveals to come, including the forging of the titular Rings of Power and the continuing search for the Dark Lord Sauron.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power takes place during the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth, giving exciting life to both fan-favorite characters and new additions. This week's episode, "The Eye," saw the aftermath of one of the most fateful events in Tolkien's world, during which the volcano known as Mount Doom was decisively forged in the land formerly known as the Southlands.

Now, the newly-christened Mordor has become home to the orcs led by Adar (Joseph Mawle) — and both humans and elven allies alike must regroup and determine how they can fight back after a decisive defeat. As the Númenóreans, led by their queen Tar-Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), return to their island home to lick their wounds, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) prepares to take an injured Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) back to Lindon in order to see him healed by the power of the elves. Meanwhile, the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) seems to have some mysterious figures in hot pursuit of him, led by the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), but this new finale trailer reveals that they're in search of Sauron. Could it be that more than one meteor fell from the sky that fateful day — and one of them contains the Dark Lord himself?

Image via Prime Video

The sprawling ensemble cast for The Rings of Power also includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, and Sara Zwangobani.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs the first season along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres new episodes weekly each Friday on Prime Video. Check out the thrilling Season 1 finale trailer below: