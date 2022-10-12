Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally began answering one of its biggest mysteries. As Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) bond while navigating their way out of the newly-founded land of Mordor in "The Eye", she reveals to the young lad that she has lost people in the war against evil before. We all know she lost her brother, Finrod (Will Fletcher), but then she drops a bomb on us — a "celebomb," if you will, because the other person mentioned is none other than her husband, Celeborn. Viewers were curious and eager to know how the Prime Video show would deal with this part of Galadriel's past, and now, it seems, we are close.

So who is Celeborn, and why did it take so long for his name to be mentioned? We have already seen him in other media, especially Peter Jackson's movie trilogy, where he was played by Marton Csokas and was always beside Cate Blanchett's Galadriel. Together, they ruled the realm of Lothlórien and were instrumental in aiding the Fellowship of the Ring in the fight against Sauron in the Third Age. But there's more to their story than that...

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 7 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Celeborn and Galadriel in the Second Age

The couple met in the early First Age, as Finrod and Galadriel moved into the Elven realm of Doriath. Celeborn was kin to King Thingol, and that's how they met. That's also pretty much all that is known about them in this period of history.

In the Second Age, after the events of the War of Wrath and the Fall of Beleriand, Celeborn and Galadriel moved into Lindon, the seat of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). Some time later, they moved to the lands of Eriador and, in S.A. 750, they finally settled in Eregion, the seat of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), lord of Elvensmiths. By then, they had already had a daughter, Celebrían. During this time, they were neighbors to Sauron himself, as he was disguised in his fair Elvish form of Annatar and worked with Celeborn in the forging of the Rings of Power.

Centuries later, Galadriel would seek the passage of Moria, in the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-Dûm, to the other side of the Misty Mountains. Celeborn did not follow her, as he kept a deep hatred for Dwarves due to the death of Thingol — the former king of Doriath was killed in a skirmish against a group of Dwarfsmiths for a necklace in the First Age. Yes, a necklace. For that reason, Celeborn chose to remain in Eregion.

In a way, that was for the best, as he was instrumental in leading Elven refugees when Sauron's forces attacked Eregion. They managed to flee to the valley of Imladris, where Elrond (Robert Aramayo) settled and founded Rivendell. After a while, Galadriel and Celebrían moved to Rivendell, and the family was reunited. They would move there again in the Third Age, when Elrond and Celebrían got married. (Yes, Galadriel is Elrond's mother-in-law.) They would settle in Lothlórien only centuries later, becoming as we know them from the books and movies.

Celeborn in Tolkien's Writings

The truth is that, unfortunately, Celeborn was a tough nut to crack for author J.R.R. Tolkien. In Unfinished Tales, his son, Christopher Tolkien, even goes so far as admitting this himself, stating that his father thought of many different origins for the character, and, ultimately, did not have the chance to settle on one. The only piece of information 100% accurate about him is what is narrated in The Lord of the Rings.

There is enough information to analyze what Galadriel says in The Rings of Power, though, as Celeborn's origins — or his "celebirth", if you prefer — were roughly outlined by Tolkien. He is a Sindarin Elf, meaning he is not of the same race as his wife, who is a Noldor. This is noteworthy, as the Sindarin have never bathed in the light of the Trees of Valinor, although they are taken as Eldar and, therefore, their light is also fading in Middle-earth in the series.

When remembering him, Galadriel says that Celeborn saw her dancing in a glade of flowers and that that was how they met. That may be so for The Rings of Power, but that's not how it played out in the writings of the Legendarium, as what Galadriel describes is actually how Beren and Lúthien met. They were another Middle-earth power couple, and one of only two composed of a Man and an Elf. We do know that Galadriel and Celeborn met in Doriath during the First Age, yes, but the exact circumstances are unknown — but we bet no glade of flowers was involved.

What Galadriel says about her husband's armor, though, does make sense. The name "Celeborn" comes from the combination of two Sindarin words: "celeb," meaning "silver", and a variation of "orna," meaning "tall." She says that his armor didn't fit him, and she called him a "silver clam," which aligns with the meaning behind his name. Luckily for us, that's the case, as Tolkien also considered naming him using the Quenya versions of these words, then his name would've been... Teleporno. So that was definitely for the best.

Is Celeborn Really Dead?

Image via Prime Video

When asked by Theo if she had lost anyone in the war, Galadriel mentions Finrod, and then Celeborn. She tells the boy how she met him, recalls him not fitting in his armor, and says, "I never saw him again after that." That may be true, but it hardly means that he died. In fact, she only says she "lost" him, never implying she knew his fate up to that point. Of course, many centuries have passed since he left for war — something he was never mentioned to have done in Tolkien's writings — but she still speaks fondly of him.

Right now, Galadriel is in a different moment of her life compared to when she lost Celebrimbor. She is a commander of the armies of Lindon and led the search for Sauron in Forodwaith and the lands to the North, and led the forces of Númenor in aid to the Southlands, shortly before they became Mordor. She is not the same Elf she was when they fell in love, as evidenced by Theo's surprise upon hearing that Galadriel was actually dancing when they met.

Another interesting element to see, should Celeborn return, is how that would develop in light of Galadriel's relationship with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). As of now, they are going to Gil-galad in search of Elvish medicine for the newly-crowned King of the Southlands, but they have confessed their feelings to each other. Regardless of what the season finale of The Rings of Power brings for them, so is their status as friends or potential lovers if Celeborn is to come back. If he doesn't, that's a huge deviation from Tolkien's source material, and thus a narrative decision that cannot be made lightly. We have seen Human and Elf couples, but a love triangle? That would be new...

The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres this Friday on Prime Video.