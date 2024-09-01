Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 3.

Anyone who has watched Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy remembers Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) three-film struggle to accept his destiny as heir to the throne of Men. Such an honorific offers more burdens than opportunities for the humble Aragorn; for one, his regal bloodline makes him an automatic enemy, and therefore a potential target, of the Dark Lord Sauron. But threats against his life don't frighten Aragorn. His greatest fear is repeating the failures of his ancestor, the infamous Isildur (Harry Sinclair) — a heroic prince-turned-king who fell prey to the One Ring's malignant seductions. Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, set millennia before Aragorn and the rest of the Fellowship launch their last stand against Sauron, folds a much younger and innocent Isildur (Maxim Baldry) into the story's main action. But how exactly are Isildur and Aragorn related?

Who Is Isildur in 'The Lord of the Rings' Books?

Before his corruption and eventual death, Isildur, his brother Anárion (who hasn't yet appeared in Rings of Power), and their father Elendil (Lloyd Owen) live on the island kingdom of Númenor. Without detailing any specific potential spoilers that Rings of Power might adapt from J. R. R. Tolkien's works, the series has lightly but firmly foreshadowed a bleak future for Númenor. Before this catastrophe strikes, Isildur, Anárion, and Elendil help some of their people escape to Middle-earth. Together, the trio creates the twin kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor as a new home for the surviving Númenoreans. Elendil technically serves as High King over both areas but primarily oversees Arnor, granting Gondor's day-to-day governance to his sons.

During this time, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) successfully creates the One Ring. Faced with his spreading threat and influence, Elendil and the Elven High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) forge the Last Alliance of Elves and Men and confront Sauron at his Mordor fortress. The opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring depicts this fateful battle, during which Elendil and Anárion (according to Tolkien's works, but not seen onscreen in Fellowship, either) both die. Enraged, Isildur seizes a shard of his father's shattered sword — the same weapon the elven-smiths will reforge for Aragorn in The Return of the King — and strikes the final blow against Sauron, slicing the One Ring off his finger.

Why Is Aragorn Isildur's Heir in 'The Lord of the Rings'?

However, Isildur claims the Ring as an heirloom instead of destroying it in Mount Doom's flames. Not long after, Isildur and three of his four sons perish after a massive group of orcs ambushes them. Isildur's only surviving son, Valandil, assumes the throne of Arnor, while Anárion's son, Meneldil, oversees Gondor.

Fast-forward almost 40 generations, and Aragorn is born to his father, Arathorn II, and Gilraen, his mother. A past marriage between an Arnor king and a Gondor princess had already merged the kingdoms' lineages, and this heritage legitimizes Aragorn's claim over both cities (Gondor survives under the rule of its Stewards, but Arnor had crumbled over time, its people becoming the nomadic Rangers of the North).

'The Rings of Power' Makes Isildur Sympathetic

To some degree, all of Isildur's descendants live in the shadow of his mistake. But Aragorn, the reluctant future king — as characterized in Jackson's trilogy — is actively ashamed of his heritage and initially resists all ties to his birthright. The Rings Of Power Season 1 affords fans some insight as to what Isildur might have been like before his defining corruption, and it's disarming in its convention-defying believability. Even though Isildur is descended from none other than Númenor’s founder, in Rings of Power, he’s not royalty — he's a young sailor. He feels out of place and yearns for more than the station he's expected to fill, and he navigates a strained relationship with Elendil, to whom Isildur is anxious to prove himself.

Isildur is also a son who misses his mother. In Season 1, when Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) asks Elendil what befell his (currently unnamed) wife, an obviously affected Elendil only answers that "she drowned." Season 2, Episode 3 reveals some specifics about this tragedy: as Isildur tells it, his mother drowned while trying to save his life. Isildur has withheld this truth from his family ever since. He frequently dreams about his mother, and his lifelong guilt and grief over what he sees as his culpability motivates him — even though he still hasn't discovered where this motivation will take him.

Not only does this vulnerability turn Isildur into a sympathetic figure, it underscores the ways he and Aragorn are inverses of one another. Isildur's direct guilt, although unfounded, prompts him to seek greatness; Aragorn's guilt over actions that are centuries removed from him propels him into the shadows. And, ultimately, Aragorn rejects the One Ring, reunites his kingdom, and redeems his ancestor's mistake — a mistake that might be due to Isildur's hubris, or the Ring misappropriating his good intentions (or both). Some men greedily covet the Ring for their own gain, but Tolkien demonstrates how even the most morally upstanding people can be corrupted by its influence. With Rings of Power's Isildur currently stranded in Mordor, Season 2 seems poised to explore the pivotal factors contributing to the character's downfall. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne already described the series' second outing as "all about the villains," and while not a true villain in the classic sense, Isildur's decision has devastating, far-reaching ramifications.

The first three episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2 are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream in the U.S.

