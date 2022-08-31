One of the major themes that J.R.R. Tolkien focused on in The Lord of the Rings is the corrupting nature of power. Those that are tempted with power beyond their control are ultimately tempted to abuse it. The idea that weapons can be used as protection is a lie; mankind cannot risk the seductive nature of conflict. This is a lesson that Tolkien learned firsthand during his experience fighting in World War II.

Ultimately, the One Ring to Rule Them All must be destroyed in order to prevent Sauron from returning once more. As long as his source of power survives, Sauron is destined to return. Although he was thought to be dead for ages at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Sauron remained in hiding as the One Ring was passed between owners. Prime Video's upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Sauron’s first rise to power, and the alliance between men, Dwarves, and Elves that brought his armies down.

Sauron is able to survive due to a last-minute decision by Prince Isildur. As we see in the opening flashback sequence in The Fellowship of the Ring, the human warrior ultimately refuses to destroy the One Ring and cast it into the fires of Mount Doom. Isildur believes that the One Ring can be used for the good of mankind, but he is lying to himself. He secretly desires the power for himself.

Although Isildur’s decision ends up setting the conflict of The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay said that the series aims to show him in a more sympathetic light. Comparing Isildur to Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy, McKay says that Isildur is burdened by the responsibilities that he was never meant to bear, and transforms into a villain over the course of the series. Isildur’s selfish decision isn’t an act of wickedness, but a tragedy of human nature.

Newcomer Maxim Baldry takes on the role of the younger Isildur in The Rings of Power. Unlike the other human characters in the series, Isildur comes from more humble origins. He is a sailor from the land of Númenor and a descendant of the Lords of Andúnië. Many of the men within Númenor have grown to detest the Elves. The Lords of Andúnië are among “the Faithful” clans that remain loyal to their allies. Isildur grows up in the emerging city of Gondor and becomes a sailor. He founds the colony of Minas Ithil near Mordor, and plants the White Tree of Gondor that can be seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. After Minas Ithil is taken by Sauron during the War of the Last Alliance, Isildur joins the Elven High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and his father Elendil (Lloyd Owen) in their confrontation of Sauron. The relationship between these characters will be fleshed out in The Rings of Power.

As we know from The Fellowship of the Ring, Isildur takes hold of his father’s sword after he’s killed in the battle outside Mount Doom. Isildur takes the ruins of his father’s weapon and uses it to slay Sauron and take the One Ring for himself. Despite the protests of Elrond (Hugo Weaving), Isildur refuses to destroy the ring. This is another key relationship that will be fleshed out in The Rings of Power, as Robert Aramayo has been cast as a younger version of Elrond. Although he’s initially supportive of his human allies, Elrond grows cynical in his beliefs, and determines that mankind can no longer be trusted.

Isildur manages to unite the kingdoms of Andor and Gondor, but he is ultimately betrayed by the One Ring. As he rides with his sons outside the Gladden Fields, Isildur and his company are ambushed by Orcs. Isildur is killed in the skirmish, and the One Ring floats to the bottom of a river. It remains there until Smeagol (Andy Serkis) ultimately discovers it and becomes corrupted by its power. Isildur’s actions have lasting ramifications in The Lord of the Rings. Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is tormented by his direct ancestor’s legacy. He discusses Isildur’s backstory with Boromir (Sean Bean). Aragorn wields a sword named “Andúril,” which the Elves of Rivendell forged from the shards of Isildur’s weapon, Narsil. It’s a constant reminder to Aragorn of his family history; his hesitation to take the ring from Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) is a direct result of Isildur’s corruption.

Although Boromir ultimately falls victim to the seductive nature of the ring, Aragorn is able to defy his family history and resist his urges. He fulfills the role that Isildur once had by uniting Gondor and Andor. Aragorn shows a humility that Isildur never had. During his coronation, Aragorn tells his Hobbit allies that they "bow to no one,” and leads the crowd to bow before the diminutive creatures.

The Rings of Power has the opportunity to enhance the world of The Lord of the Rings. Although the series may end on a tragic note, the lessons learned from the first war against Sauron allowed the Fellowship to improve upon their ancestors’ mistakes. Hopefully, the characterization of Isildur will cast Aragorn, Boromir, and the other human characters in The Lord of the Rings in a new light.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with its first two episodes on September 2, exclusively on Prime Video.