Through the words of both marvel and peril, J.R.R. Tolkien used his expertise in linguistics to develop and enrich the lands of Middle-Earth in his novels. Drafting maps and describing in great detail the high mountain peaks and tunneling caves, rolling hills, and crashing oceans. Trees and rock, earth and life sprung from so many of Tolkien's explanations of the beautiful, but often treacherous, landscapes and cities his characters would visit through their many adventures.

From the glimmering woods of the Elves, to the echoing stone chasms of the Dwarves, to the humble carts and huts of the Harfoots, and the grand halls of Men longing for a great legacy, Middle-Earth is full of breathtaking locations as seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Production designer Ramsey Avery was tasked with bringing these diverse lands to life, depicting these famous cities and realms in their heyday, before the corruption of Sauron seeped in.

Valinor

Seen in the prologue of Season 1, Valinor was the blessed realm of the Elves, living in eternal light created by the Two Trees of the Valar. While the Elves there live without the presence of evil for centuries a darkness rose in the form of Morgoth, decimating the lands. In defeat, the enemy fled to Middle-Earth and an army of Elves followed to rid its evil once and for all, all parts of Tolkien's writing about the First Age and the Silmarillion in which the show does not have rights to expand further.

To the residents of Middle-Earth Valinor was a distant memory, its golden fields with white flowers and pollen in the air, great trees and lavish cities. Select individuals were granted passage to return to live in the undying lands for all eternity, setting out from the Port of Lindon to sail across the Sundering Seas where the great light would open and accept those travelers back home.

Forodwaith

The Forodwaith, also known as the Northern Wastes, was said to be where Sauron fled after his defeat during the first age. Located high in the North above Middle-Earth the land was incredibly cold, both for its geographical location but also because of the presence of evil. After traversing the seemingly endless climb up icicle cliffs, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her company of Elves find themselves in a harsh ice storm.

Seeking any sign of Sauron the company of Elves find an abandoned fortress that is so cold that not even the fire of their torches would give off heat. Within this black fortress riddled with spikes and trolls the Elves uncover signs of sorcery and an anvil with a familiar marking of Sauron that sets Galadriel on a path to discover the truth of this hidden enemy.

Lindon

From the bright white birch trees to their bursting yellow leaves, the Elven realm of Lindon acted as the capital city of the Elves, lead by the High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) who ruled from this port city. From the high cliffs and crystal waterfalls, Lindon was chosen to be the location in which the Elves could be allowed to return to Valinor, The Blessed Realm of the Elves.

Nestled in between the Gulf of Lune that split Forlindon and Harlindon, the Elves settled in Lindon for its strategic location as a port city. Calmed by the gentle wind among the soft sun, birds chirping, gently falling leaves and tapestries draped between the trees, this location also included the Grey Havens, one of the final locations in The Lord of the Rings, in which Gandalf is joined by Frodo to finally leave Middle-Earth behind.

The Southlands

The Southlands act as home of Men, however this is where the former servants of Morgoth resided centuries ago. Forever wary of their ancestors actions the Elves held a watchful eye on the men of Southland from their watchtower, Ostirith, including the Elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). The land is simple, rolling hills and scattered trees, but the land can be prone to sickness.

Among the green rolling hills and small farms, bleak blue stone buildings bow in on themselves as if they are too heavy and with not enough energy to stand upright. Enter these dwellings and the beauty of nature feels cut off, as the dirt and muck are trapped inside with the miserable souls who pity their hardships. But that does not mean all men are foul, seen with the village healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) who defends her people and looks to break free from the past.

Khazad-dûm

Within the mountains resides the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, better known in the Third Age as The Mines of Moria within the Misty Mountains. Unlike the Third Age, Khazad-dûm introduced in this series is filled with lively Dwarves and prosperous hard-worked industry. Vibrating song through rocks and stone, the Dwarves first discover the silver sparkling ore of Mithril, possible to lift their kingdom to new heights.

Entering into the mountain, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) travels in the stone door to meet his old friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur), opening into a mighty chamber, full of sturdy bridges and pillars carved with geometric and Celtic inspired engravings. Waterfalls flow through the city, splashing on the cascading levels collecting ferns and other small greenery. Elongated horizontal walls showcase the movement of the mountain with stone veining, rooms furnished with stout chairs and bulky tables in shallow ceilings. Lit by torches and mirrored light, the kingdom of Khazad-dûm was a secret marvel underneath the world above.

Rhovanion

Hidden in the wild lands of Rhovanion are the Harfoots, living among the tall grasses, tree trunks, and overgrowth. Rich greens accented by gentle browns and yellow grasses camouflages the adventurous young Nori (Markella Kavenagh) who also bears the natural colors of twig and berries and acorns in her hair. It's a humbling location for those that love the natural world as it is, appreciates its offerings without the manipulation of the outside world or the fires of industry.

Trickling creeks carve gently over rock and soil, rich with snails and seeds, fruits and vegetables growing in groves that give the Harfoots much-needed reprieve from their long nomadic journeys in their hand-pulled carts. But the wild is still a dangerous place, and one can easily get left behind, forced to fend off wolves or strange passersby, so don't stray off the path and keep your eyes and ears sharp.

Orc Infested Southlands

Trenching and tunneling through the Earth under the pulled canvases that protect them from the sun, orcs infest the Southlands. Reminiscent of war trenches, Orcs lead slaves hacking and slashing at roots and upending the trees with disdain as they pave their way. The off-white snakeskin cloaks and bone helmets are a striking contrast to the forged black metal gauntlet of the Uruk leader, Adar (Joseph Mawle) as they attempt to claim the lands for their new home.

While Orcs cower from the harsh burn of the sunlight, they gather in the night under their torches, chanting and rallying themselves up for battle. The orange glow lights their snarling pale faces, ready to lay waste to the once beautiful land. The green hills and sunbathing trees reside above tunneled Earth, the orcs ready to take the land out from under them.

Eregion

Eregion, home of the Elven-Smiths was established by the High Elves of Noldor known for their elite craftsmanship. With Eregion seeking to expand its influence and progress by crafting masterful objects to bring prosperity to the lands, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) enlists the help of Elrond to create a mighty forge to craft his next gift to Middle-Earth.

Often seen from Celebrimbor's emerald green room, filled with orange candlelight and furnished in dark wooden furniture, the realm is nestled within a large riverside outcrop, a pouring waterfall cascading down from its peak. Like the many trees, the elves adore to live among, pointed arched towers spring up from all parts of the city, capped in golden domes and peaks laid in with smooth curved details that mimic plant growth, architecture inspired by Art Noveau. Given their focus on craftsmanship, the city features a more robust and elaborate Elven design than realms like Lindon.

Númenor

After the great battle against Morgoth the men who allied alongside the Elves were gifted the land of the star, the island realm of Númenor. The westernmost of all the mortal realms, Númenor was a sight to behold with white rock crafted into tall towers and arches, city streets, and great halls clad with navy and gold. Giant statues of the Valar carved out of the mountains look over their beloved isle, atop its great city stands the white tree of Nimloth, a descendent of the Two Trees of Valinor.

Honorable seafarers and warriors, adorned with intricately scaled armor, protect the island city seen at the height of its power. Its markets are rich with craftsmen and trade, civilians walking the streets in many deep-colored robes and headdresses that add diversity to its people. However, the great city is not without its political tension or looming demise, gnawing at the mind of Queen-regent Tar Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) who has visions of Númenor falling back into the sea.

Mordor

With the massive eruption of Mount Doom the once-green Southlands is bathed in fire and ash and is now called Mordor. The smoke reaches far across the land, blotting out the sun and giving shelter to the orcs. A blue sky can no longer be seen, but a red haze burns your eyes and throat. Only the foulest creatures would wish to call it home.

As the Southlands fall to waste, Mordor has risen, and the final shots of Season 1 show lightning cracking over the swirling storm over the volcano. Only barren black rock and the red flow of lava and fire remain in this overthrown land. With Sauron revealed, the remnants of the ancient evil of Morgoth aim to take back the power in Middle Earth.

