They also reveal their favorite Season 1 episode and what they’re most excited for people to see in the ‘LOTR’ series.

With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering worldwide on Prime Video Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot) and Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

During the interview, they talked about going to scale academy to prepare for filming, the scale and scope of the series, what The Lord of the Rings fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the show, their favorite Season 1 episode, and what they’re most excited for people to see.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Watch what Markella Kavanagh and Megan Richards had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Markella Kavanagh and Megan Richards

What are they most excited for people to see in the series?

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

How they went to scale academy for the series.

How would they describe the scale and scope of the show?

Which episode is their favorite and why?

