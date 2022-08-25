They also talk about what they’re most excited for people to see in ‘Rings of Power’ and reveal their favorite 'LOTR' movie moment.

With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) and Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

During the interview, they talked about what they’re most excited for people to see in the series, their favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies, why J. R. R. Tolkien’s words have stood the test of time, which episode in season one was their favorite, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Watch what Nazanin Boniadi and Ismael Cruz Córdova had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Nazanin Boniadi and Ismael Cruz Córdova

What are they most excited for people to see in the series?

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

Which episode is their favorite and why?

What’s their favorite moment from the original Lord of the Rings movies?

Why has LOTR been popular for so long and with so many people?

