You know you are in for a treat when a beautiful opening title sequence comes up before an episode of your favorite series. This is almost a universal feeling; it doesn't matter if the previous episode wasn't really that good. Once the opening starts, you get in the proper mood for that show, and then nothing else matters for that hour or so. A show as big as The Rings of Power is no different. And after years of expectation, Prime Video's Lord of the Rings show delivered a beautiful title sequence that cleverly mixes visual and sound elements to deliver a whole story in itself.

Designed by the production company Plains of Yonder, the sequence is breathtaking. It makes clever use of cymatics, which is a phenomenon that makes music and sound waves visible to our eyes. Through vibrations made by sound, rocks scattered over a flat surface move, forming different shapes and forms, mosaics full of beauty and, of course, symbolism. Everything follows the tune of Howard Shore's theme for The Rings of Power. For those who study it, cymatics makes perfect sense. For us, though, it feels magical, like something from another world.

The Shaping of Eä

All that said, sound does play a very important role in J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium — specifically music, as it was how the whole universe was created, according to that lore. In the beginning, there was Eru Ilúvatar, the One. With a thought, he created the beings known as the Ainur, which would be the equivalent of his celestial court. He proceeded to interact the Ainur in the form of music, which they themselves used as a form of expression afterward through the act of singing.

The Ainulindalë, or Music of the Ainur, is the Big Bang of the Legendarium, the event that resulted in the creation of the universe itself. While our universe was born out of chaos, Tolkien's came to be through music. For that to happen, though, the Ainur had to learn to sing in harmony. Initially, they sang individually or in small groups, until Eru brought them together and instructed them to follow one another's lead. The resulting song filled the Void and created the universe, here known as Eä.

But one of them kept singing out of place and in a different tune than his fellow Ainur. That one was Melkor, who constantly defied Eru. His dissonance confused his peers, with some of them even joining him. Eru stood up to reprehend Melkor three times: the first two, his approach was warm, but in the third one he made clear that he understood Melkor's foul intents.

Through the songs sung by the Ainur in Three Themes, all that exists was created, the very matter of existence. Eru showed them the result of the themes they performed, a globed world, brought to life by Eru himself when he sent the Flame Imperishable (the Secret Fire Gandalf refers to when fighting the Balrog in The Fellowship of the Ring) into Eä. The One also created Elves and Humans during the Third Theme, and showed the Ainur a vision of the history of that world. But, as the Ainur watched it with wonder, it was taken away before they could see how it ended.

The shaping of Arda

Following the creation of Eä, that globed world, Arda, came to being with the Secret Fire of Eru. Melkor wandered the Void and all existence in search of this Flame Imperishable, but couldn't find it, as it was part of Eru himself. That flame brought the Children of Ilúvatar — the races of Elves and Humans — to life, and that made some Ainur move into Arda, taking humanoid forms. Those who did became known as the Valar - except for Melkor, of course.

An interesting aspect of Arda that is perfectly captured by cymatics (and, therefore, present in the opening title sequence of The Rings of Power) is symmetry. Although created by Ilúvatar, it was the Valar that shaped Arda as it was in its early history, as it was not yet spherical, but flat, with a domed sky over it. But they created the known continents of Aman and Endor. The former was where the Valar took residence, while the latter was to be the home of the Children of Ilúvatar.

The geography of Arda sees the shape of a thick ring of land, with an island in the middle of its sea. The ring is Endor, and the isle is Aman, where the realm of Valinor is located. It's important to note that, when The Rings of Power takes place, Arda was still flat. The event that made it spherical was exactly the Fall of Númenor, carried out by Ilúvatar himself. As we know, Númenor is still there in the show.

Interpretations of the Opening Title

Now that we know that music and flat surfaces play an important part in Arda and Middle-Earth's history up to The Rings of Power, it's time to interpret the shapes made by the main theme. It's important to note that the shapes are constantly changing throughout the song. That's so because, theoretically, the Music of the Ainur is still in play, as the vision shown to them by Eru was carried out by the song itself. Also, throughout its history, Arda was reshaped many times, as are the formations of rock and grain seen in the title sequence.

The first mosaic depicts nine circles, eight of them around a larger one in the center. Of course, the first impulse is to remember that nine Rings of Power were gifted by Sauron to Humans, but if one of them is larger... It doesn't quite work, although the symbolism is clearly there. Instead, this may be a representation of the Ainulindalë itself, as the Ainur sat with Eru in a circle when creating Eä.

Next, we see two trees being formed. There are multiple links to be made here. The first and most obvious one is the Trees of Valinor, which we see in the show's first episode "A Shadow of the Past." They were responsible for bringing light into the world, until destroyed by Melkor and his giant spider lieutenant, Ungoliant. Also, trees are of the utmost significance in the series, and we have seen two of them, so far: one in Durin's (Owain Arthur) home in the second episode, and the White Tree of Númenor in the third episode. Both of them represent the friendship between Elves and other races (Dwarves and Men, respectively). Also, the trees seen in the opening are shaped similarly to the White Tree of Gondor (as seen in Peter Jackson's trilogy), a descendant of the one in Númenor.

The third big mosaic sees an eight-pointed star, a reference to the House of Feänor. One of the most important Elves in Arda's history, he was mentioned by Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the second episode, and was responsible for much of the divide among his race. He also crafted the Simarils, gems of unspoken beauty which are depicted in the following frame, a star swirling into three circles.

The next reference is to Melkor himself. The big bad is referenced multiple times in the show, but with his other and most common name, Morgoth. When the main theme gets darker, a black streak is seen slithering through the golden grains, a reference to his dissonance in the Music of the Ainur and the darkness he sets out onto Middle-Earth. His successor, Sauron, operates similarly, stirring in Middle-Earth among those who have no idea who he actually is.

The last one, of course, is a reference to the One Ring itself. Many frames slide through the screen, arriving into a final mosaic that shows many concentric shapes, with a perfect ring in the middle. The end result of Sauron's endeavor with the Rings of Power. His own piece, One Ring to rule them all.

As the show progresses, though, many more references are bound to become clearer. So keep your eyes peeled when watching The Rings of Power.