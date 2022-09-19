From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Owain Arthur (who plays dwarven prince Durin IV, husband to Disa and friend to Elrond) talked about having such a great character to play and explore in this world, putting the whole look together and figuring out the whole beard situation, the experience of doing the scale work for playing a dwarf, and which aspect of his character’s story he’d like to explore deeper.

Collider: I love your character. There are so many great characters on this show, but yours is definitely one of my favorites.

OWAIN ARTHUR: Well, that’s the best news I could hear.

He seems like such fun to play and explore. Did you know the extent of who and what he would be?

ARTHUR: He really is. I had a hint of it, just via the audition process. Even thought they were scenes that they didn’t use, there was a hint of the real script in those scenes. You could tell that he was a fun character and quite a stubborn character. That’s where the comedy comes from. The more stubborn I play him, the funnier he is. The joy for myself, as an actor, in playing him, is that there’s more to him than just comedy. We discovered that he’s got a heart and quite a sensitive soul, as well. He’s very much devoted to his friend, Elrond, who is an elf. In Middle-earth, historically speaking, elves and dwarves don’t necessarily get along, so it says something about Durin that him and Elrond have a very tight friendship.

Your character also has a very distinct look. How do you find a way to wear that beard, so that the beard doesn’t wear you?

ARTHUR: Oh, my God, let me tell you, that beard, particularly at lunchtime, takes control. It dictates what I can and can’t do with lunch, that’s for sure. But you’re right. It was one of the tasks and hurdles that I had to overcome, to make us both one. There was a strange moment, when I first put the whole outfit on, because it happens in stages. When they put the nose on, I look like an old man. And then, when the wig goes on, I look like my mother. And the beard itself is in about 16 different pieces. It’s not until the very last piece is put on that the look is complete. It’s so meticulous and detailed, and a lot of thought and care has gone into the creating of Durin. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to experience that, but also a strange one because, looking at yourself in the mirror, it’s not you looking back at you. I don’t know if you’ve ever experienced that on Halloween.

Yes, I have.

ARTHUR: You move your face, and it’s almost like I’ve got the remote controls of this character and I can just move his body parts, but it’s certainly not me looking back.

One of the things that I would imagine makes this a particularly unusual and unique job for you, is doing the scale work. What is it like to have to portray that size difference and figure out how to do those scenes? How has that whole experience been for you?

ARTHUR: Luckily for me, I didn’t have to figure out anything. We had amazing technicians there, who were so accommodating, to allow myself and Rob [Aramayo] to be there for each other and to look each other in the eye and to have the real thing to interact with. There were maybe a handful of occasions where I did have to look at a tennis ball, but even that was exciting because you grow up watching behind the scenes of amazing visual pieces and go, “Oh, wow, we were looking at a tennis ball when an eagle was going fly in and eat him.” It’s exciting to now be one of those actors now who’s acted with a tennis ball. It’s a tick on the bucket list. It certainly was a different discipline to get used to. Yes, it was an obstacle sometimes. I’m so fortunate to be acting with Rob. We both made a pact to make sure that we’re there for each other. Sometimes if Rob was shooting on our set, i.e. the Khazad-dûm, where there were dwarves all over the place, all the technical stuff fell on him. Sometimes he had to look at a piece of tape on a wall, or on my elbow. Even if he had to do that, I tried to be there for him, just to deliver the lines. Really, it was a good partnership. We were quite supportive of each other because we know how difficult it can be. And also, you just strive to do it the best you can, and you want everybody else to do the best they can, as well, for the sake of the show.

When you do a project like this, it seems like it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been acting or how many acting jobs you’ve done, nothing can really quite prepare you for doing something of this size, scale, and scope.

ARTHUR: True.

Because of that, how did the first day of filming feel for you, compared to the last day? By the time you have a season of this production under your belt, do you feel more of a sense of ownership of the character and how he fits into everything?

ARTHUR: Oh, absolutely. Even on the first day, it felt like we’d done a lot of preparation work, at the beginning months of discussions. Rob and I, in particular, went away to a place called Rotorua to go on a little journey together and try to have some kind of experience that just he and I could share, and that was valuable. What I will say is that the first day of shooting was the most uncomfortable day of being on a set I’ve ever had, and I’ll never forget it. But it was because of all the obstacles that I had on my person, with the chest plate, the heavy boots, the leather trousers, the padding to fill out the legs, and the beard, of course. It was a discipline that I had to get used to, and I found that breathing exercises calmed me down. I could have easily lost it. But on the last day of shooting, I didn’t wanna take it off. I’d enjoyed myself so much and had gone on a journey through Middle-earth style. I’d been on a journey as Durin, as the dwarf, with all these prosthetics and beards on my person, so it felt like a huge accomplishment that it was all complete and that I was happy with how things had gone. I’m very proud of what I’ve done, and what everybody’s done.

These characters are so layered and there’s so much to them that it seems like there are aspects of them that we may never get to see in the show. If you could create a spinoff for your character, that focuses on any aspect of his life or anything you’d want to learn more about, what would you want to see him doing?

ARTHUR: Funny enough, like I said, Rob and I had a journey together to reach a certain level of friendship, but also to steer towards Elrond and Durin having a journey themselves. There were hints in the script of Elrond having saved Durin’s life, but Durin’s idea was that he saved Elrond’s life. I’d like to see what actually happened, in that moment, and see what Durin was like, as a child. If you analyze it closely, he’s like a child sometimes, with his mannerisms and temper. There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders to be a great king, so it’s almost a coming of age journey.

