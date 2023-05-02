At Collider, we’re firm believers that the big screen isn’t just for feature-length productions. With the time and effort put into shows like Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans ought to be able to experience the adventure in a truly immersive way. That’s why we’ve partnered with Prime Video to give L.A. residents a unique opportunity for a free screening of The Rings of Power, Episodes 1 and 2, on May 6, followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives from the series.

When Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video last year, the prequel series was a resounding success. Patrick McKay and John D. Payne’s vision broke records, surpassing viewership numbers on the day of release and becoming the streamer’s number one original series. That was also the last time select theaters offered J.R.R. Tolkien fans a chance to catch Rings of Power on the silver screen. So clear your schedules for the first weekend of May, L.A. residents, because Collider’s free screening will feature Episodes 1 and 2, “A Shadow of the Past” and “Adrift.” The event takes place in Culver City, beginning at 3:30 p.m., with the Q&A starting around 5:45 p.m. Rings of Power cast and creatives will also be in attendance to answer questions about the series.

Even if you didn’t catch Rings of Power on the streamer, there’s no better time to return to Middle-earth. The series builds on the vast mythology Tolkien created, going all the way back to the Second Age. With the show being set thousands of years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, it introduces fans to all-new characters, as well as younger versions of familiar faces featured in the trilogy, and shows a Middle-earth shortly after the defeat of the evil Morgoth.

How to Win Free Tickets to Middle-Earth

Once again, Collider’s free screening of the first two Rings of Power episodes will take place on Saturday, May 6, and will begin at 3:30 p.m in Culver City. If you live in L.A. or in the surrounding area, hit this link to provide us with your email address and let us know if you’d like to bring a guest. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat! We’ll be contacting the winners very soon, so keep an eye on your emails.

With Rings of Power Season 2 currently in preproduction, come celebrate the fantastical world and its mythos with us!