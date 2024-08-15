The Big Picture Stream The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 for free on Samsung devices via Samsung TV Plus until August 28.

Despite mixed audience ratings, Season 1 was a hit on Prime Video.

Season 2 of Rings of Power promises more action and a deeper dive into Sauron's character, with a flashback to kick off the season.

You can now watch one of the most expensive seasons of television ever made before its highly anticipated follow-up premieres at the end of this month, but only if you own a specific device. Amazon has officially announced a partnership with Samsung that allows all Samsung device owners to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 for free before Season 2 premieres on August 29. Season 1 will be available to watch via Samsung TV Plus, a free, ads-included streaming application that is included on all Samsung TV's and mobile devices. Season 1 will be available to stream for free starting today, August 15, and will end its free viewership window on August 28, the day before the Season 2 premiere.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 was a moderate success for Prime Video, scoring high viewership upon release, which slowly dwindled and high critics' ratings despite being review-bombed by general audiences. The series currently sits at an 83% score from reviewers and a 38% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, Robert Aramoyo as Elrond, and many more. The Lord of the Rings spin-off series was written and created for television by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, and based on the characters and world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Will Focus on the Villains

The Rings of Power Season 1 features a lot of exposition and set-up for a much larger story, but the showrunners have promised in recent interviews that Season 2 will dive straight into the action. After the shocking reveal at the end of the first season that Halbrand was actually Sauron, The Rings of Power now has some work to do to establish him as the feature villain of the series. Several cast members have also said that Season 2 "will be all about the villains," and we also know that the second season will begin with a Sauron flashback, so fans of great antagonists have a lot to be excited about in the upcoming season of Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available to stream on Samsung TV Plus for all Samsung device users. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch the first season of Rings of Power on Prime Video if you don't have a Samsung device.

