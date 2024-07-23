The Big Picture New characters Camnir and Rian will play crucial roles in the upcoming war against Sauron in Middle-earth.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promises bigger and grander battles, spanning days, weeks, and months.

The show explores the epic legends of Middle-earth's Second Age, leading up to the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Special times lie ahead for fans of the many adventures that lie in the annals of the Second Age of Middle-earth. The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to arrive in just over a month, and it's time to be excited about the war to come. The Rings of Power will have a presence at the San Diego Comic-Con this Friday, and ahead of that we are being fed bits to get us all excited. Now, per Looper, the second season of the show is set to welcome a pair of new characters to support the fight against Sauron (Charlie Vickers) in Middle-earth. The two new faces include an elven map-maker from Eriador named Camnir, and an elven archer from Lindon named Rían.

Dunkirk and Bridgerton's Calam Lynch will play Camnir, an elven map-maker, a native of Lindon, one of the most powerful elven realms in all of Middle-earth. Lynch's official character description reads:

"An expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir's bravery will be put to the test when Elrond's band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights."

While Lynch's Camnir is gifted in the art of strategy, Selina Lo's Rían takes on a different path — brawn. The official description of Rían reads:

"Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rían is one of the members of Elrond's recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion." The character is a new, non-canon elf created for this adaptation.

The significance of these two characters will come when Sauron makes his assault on Eregion, home of the master elven smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and the elven smiths. We know at some point during the Second Age, in a bid to forge the One Ring, Sauron will order an attack on Eregion. In response, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) will send forces to aid in its relief. That detachment will be led by Robert Aramayo's Lord Elrond. Far from Eregion, Elrond will have to navigate the vast region of Eriador to fulfill this assignment. Camnir and Rían will be vital during this assignment.

Fiercer Battles To Come in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2

Close

An assault on the Eregion would be in line with the promised escalation of hostilities as the darkness of Sauron begins to spread. The Dark Lord has taken on a new form — however, its regal nature will not diminish the vicious nature by which he wishes to wage war. Season 2 co-showrunner Patrick McKay, has teased the battles to come (including the Battle for Eregion) as being "much bigger." McKay's comments read, "We love a good battle. The plan with Season 2 would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale that would take place not just overnight, but over multiple days, weeks, months, and episodes."

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Stream the first season of The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

