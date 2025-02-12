One can tell a story is well told when it keeps bringing new things to light, even after it's finished. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one such case, especially Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) character arc. The greatest of Elvensmiths is also the most ambitious, shouldering a powerful legacy that, unfortunately, has made him blind to the evil that manipulated him and ended up killing him. He does accomplish wonders with his work, though, and one of the greatest tragedies in the series is that he could actually have seen the true power of the Elven Rings if it weren't for Sauron (Charlie Vickers).

Celebrimbor Dies Moments Before His Work Proves Its Worth in 'The Rings of Power'

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In Season 1, Episode 2, "Adrift," Celebrimbor confesses to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) his greatest regret regarding his work. As the grandson of Fëanor, he longs to craft something not only beautiful, like Fëanor did the Silmarils, but also powerful in itself. “Feanor's work nearly turned the heart of the Great Foe himself. What has mine ever accomplished?” He is mentioning the Silmarils, three gems of unspoken beauty crafted by Fëanor and stolen by Morgoth, who, according to Celebrimbor, nearly forgot his evil nature thanks to their beauty.

The tragedy is that, had Celebrimbor been allowed to live a few minutes longer, he would have probably been able to see that his work accomplished something that even Fëanor's couldn't: it actually healed a corrupt being. In the Season 2 finale, "Shadow and Flame," Celebrimbor meets his end at Sauron's hands, who impales him in one of the most tragic scenes in the series. Meanwhile, outside the walls of Eregion, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) finds Adar (Sam Hazeldine) transformed. The Father of the Orcs had taken Nenya, Galadriel's Ring of Power, and, upon wearing it, found that the jewel actually healed him, something that Celebrimbor never got to see the rings do.

The timing of events is almost cruel. Celebrimbor was never going to survive the siege of Eregion, but, had he fled the city with Galadriel in the previous episode, "Doomed to Die," he would have found Adar healed. If anything other than Sauron impaling him had happened, Celebrimbor could have had some extra moments to see the true power of the Elven Rings. Instead, he chose to buy Galadriel time to save as many Elves as possible by stalling Sauron in his forge, knowing full well that he would end up dead. But Eregion is the realm he built, and it was the right thing to do. Still, it's sad that he never got to see the power of his life's work for a few minutes.

Celebrimbor Always Sought To Surpass Fëanor’s Work in 'The Rings of Power'