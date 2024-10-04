The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has drawn to a close, with many things being lost yet hope still remaining. Whilst some storylines, like The Stranger's (Daniel Weyman) and Arondir's (Ismael Cruz Córdova), didn't perhaps advance as far as many would have hoped, each one took the next step forward, setting up fascinating questions for a highly likely Season 3, and leaving the characters with new challenges ahead. Here’s how Season 2 ended and where it leaves the peoples of Middle-earth.

Durin May Be King, but Challenges From Within and Without Loom Large

With Durin’s (Owain Arthur) father, Durin III (Peter Mullan) dying at the hands of the balrog, Durin is now king of Khazad-dûm, and in possession of the seven Dwarven rings. Durin was left with the message from his father that he was always getting stronger. However, it appears his strength is exactly what will be tested moving forward. Not only is the question of the balrog still looming, but Durin's brother is amassing support to challenge Durin’s claim. While Durin's immediate desire was to give aid to the elves fleeing Eregion, it appears not only do the other Dwarves lords want the tributes they sent to Durin's father back, but Durin's possession of the seven rings could be a key catalyst of strife within the Dwarven realm.

The Stranger Finally Found His Staff and His Name