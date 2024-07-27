The Big Picture Tom Bombadil's live-action debut in the upcoming second season of The Rings of Power promises exciting dynamics and mischief.

Actor Rory Kinnear brings the enigmatic character to life in a new light, impacting the series' familiar and new characters.

Fans can look forward to the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth, exploring the rise of Sauron in the fabled Second Age.

One of the most exciting new additions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Prime Video’s epic series inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien — is going to be the popular character Tom Bombadil. The enigmatic, mischievous, and massively powerful character will be seen in live-action for the first time in the show’s upcoming second season, in which he’s played by the always exciting Rory Kinnear. Tom Bombadil joins a host of characters — Galadriel and Elrond are just a couple that have already appeared on the show — that fans of Tolkien’s novels will be familiar with. Actor David Weyman, who plays the mysterious The Stranger in The Rings of Power, spoke about Kinnear’s casting and the fun they had filming together.

Chatting with Collider’s Therese Lacson at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con, Weyman and actor Megan Richards, who plays Poppy Proudfellow in the series, addressed the “power” that Tom Bombadil wields, and how that’ll impact the dynamic that he shares with The Stranger. “I'm so excited. He's such a jolly fellow. I love to see it,” Richards said, as Weyman spoke about The Stranger having to be more “responsive and reactive” around Tom. In his own words:

“What I like about those scenes is that in Season 1, The Stranger was sort of trying to understand this power that was around him and the energy that was around him, and it largely had consequences for the communities he was within. They had to react to it. But in this scenario, it's Tom Bombadil who's got the power and the energies and knows how to wield them. Suddenly, The Stranger is having to be responsive and reactive, and we've never seen him in that territory before. So, it's gonna be quite exciting to see how The Stranger feels when suddenly the boot’s on the other foot. Tom Bombadil is full of mischief. He is enigmatic, he is whimsical, and he sings.”

The Second Season of 'The Rings of Power' Will Debut in August

Kinnear is perhaps best known for his role as Tanner, M's aide, in the Daniel Craig James Bond movies. A widely decorated actor who has won two Olivier Awards, Kinnear also played the (multiple) titular roles in director Alex Garland’s creepy horror movie Men, and famously appeared in the harrowing debut episode of Black Mirror. He was most recently featured as Winston Churchill in director Guy Ritchie’s World War 2 action-comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Tom Bombadil first appeared in Tolkien’s poetry collection “The Adventures of Tom Bombadil,” and was controversially omitted from director Peter Jackson’s celebrated live-action trilogy of movies.

The three films were recently re-released in theaters to significant success, paving the way for what is going to be an exciting year for Lord of the Rings fans. The second season of The Rings of Power will debut in late August, while a new anime-inspired feature film titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released theatrically in December. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.