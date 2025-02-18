The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just been renewed for Season 3, and it's already promising that a lot will change. According to the announcement, the story will jump "several years" forward, to "the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron (Charlie Vickers)." It's important to correctly place this new conflict within the timeline of the Second Age of Middle-earth, because, if not looked at carefully, the War of the Elves and Sauron — and that's exactly what this conflict is named — can lead to some confusion for those who have only ever watched Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The War of the Elves and Sauron Is Not the One in ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’s Prologue

Image via Prime Video

The prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is one of the best parts of a movie that is already pretty much perfect. It narrates the events of the end of the Second Age, when Elves and Men join forces against Sauron in an epic battle on the slopes of Mount Doom in Mordor, resulting in the Dark Lord's defeat and the One Ring being lost. If you read The Rings of Power Season 3 announcement and thought of that battle, sorry, you're wrong, but the War of the Elves and Sauron is equally important.

The huge battle depicted in The Fellowship of the Ring is actually the War of the Last Alliance, fought by the Last Alliance of Elves and Men against Sauron. That's the very last conflict of the Second Age, and the Battle of Mount Doom is the final confrontation between the Last Alliance and Sauron's forces. This conflict takes place between the years 3429 and 3441 of the Second Age, is one of the bloodiest wars in J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium, and pretty much defines the political and military landscape of Middle-earth for most of the following Third Age.

The War of the Elves and Sauron is a whole other conflict, although there are many similarities. It takes place between SA 1693 and SA 1701, and most of it is fought between the two parties that name the conflict. Its first and biggest battle is the Sack of Eregion, depicted in The Rings of Power Season 2, although this battle is completely different in the books. There, Sauron has already left Eregion after deceiving the Elves into thinking he was an emissary of the Valar named Annatar. He and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) have already forged the Nine Rings for Men and the Seven Dwarven Rings, with the Elves going on to forge the Three Elven Rings by themselves after Annatar leaves, and Sauron himself forging the One Ring alone in Mordor. The Three and the One are all forged without the other party knowing, and this leads to an all-out war.

The War of the Elves and Sauron Sets the Stage for the Final Conflict of the Second Age