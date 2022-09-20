Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted to record-shattering viewership numbers on Amazon Prime, the expensive J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation has not escaped the wrath of toxic fan communities. A vocal minority of supposed “fans” of Middle-earth have flooded social media platforms and review outlets with sexist, racist, and generally hateful comments. While this does not represent the entire fanbase, it's become a recurring discussion point surrounding the series.

The backlash prompted Amazon to release an official statement condemning these extremists and supporting the cast members who had been harassed. Several members of the cast of Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd also signaled their support for a more inclusive version of Middle-earth. The world of Tolkien is one that celebrates multiculturalism and diversity in the face of evil.

While this backlash is completely unfounded, that does not mean that all the criticisms of the series are without merit. Some Tolkien scholars have pointed out that Rings of Power struggles to define the exact age of the Elves is, and how long they have been in Middle-earth. Although the novels describe the Elves as seeming ageless, the series has cast actors that appear noticeably older than each other.

How Old Is Everyone Supposed To Be in The Rings of Power?

Image via Amazon Studios

It’s important to remember that Amazon Studios only has the rights to the material The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit; nothing that originally stems from The Silmarillion or any of Tolkien’s other novels can be used. However, The Return of the King’s appendices include some details about the characters’ age that the series seems to contradict. Both High-King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) look noticeably more weathered than Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), but Galadriel is actually several centuries older.

Jackson’s trilogy skirted around these criticisms by giving a universally ethereal quality to all the Elven characters. While Hugo Weaving’s Elrond looks a bit older than his peers, this is mostly to show the paternal relationship he has with Arwen (Liv Tyler). Galadriel is actually older than Elrond, but Cate Blanchett is depicted with an angelic presence that gives her eternal youth. Rings of Power doesn’t really offer a clear contrast between the two; Robert Armayo and Morydd Clark appear to be contemporaries and appear to be on equal footing.

Why Is It Important to Know an Elf's Age

Image via Prime Video

While these criticisms may seem like nitpicks, understanding the complex timeline is critical for Rings of Power viewers. The show dives deep into the different ages of Middle-earth and alludes to events such as the Elves’ time in Valinor, Morgoth’s war, and the creation of Númenor that occurred during prehistoric times. The show puts an emphasis on the maturation of the universe, and nearly halfway through the season, we’re still being introduced to new characters.

Jackson’s films certainly made their changes to the source material; Balrogs don’t have wings, Aragorn doesn’t have a beard, and Tom Bombadil doesn’t even show up. However, there’s a difference between small quibbles and the context of the series. The show is trying to flesh out how Galadriel matures into the character we see in Lord of the Rings, what changes Elrond’s mind on humanity, and how Celebrimbor is deceived by Sauron. Without these details, the show is making it even more confusing for average viewers.

How The Rings of Power Makes Up For Lost Time

Rings of Power has found other ways to reflect on the general agelessness of the Elves. Elrond is specifically called out by Durin IV (Owain Arthur) for being ignorant of his privilege. What seemed like a short time for Elrond has been a lifetime for Durin IV; he’s been married, had children, and taken on new responsibilities in the time since he saw Elrond last. Elrond has to recognize his advantages and work to amend their relationship.

There is also a general resentment for the Elves in Númenor and the Southlands. The men of Númenor are warned off by an ancient prophecy that foresees the Elves’ role in their homeland’s fall; Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) suggests that this is part of their legacy. The Southlands have never recovered from their involvement in Morgoth’s rebellion. Men have grown up under the watchful eye of Elves that make sure they don’t join the forces of evil.

Rings of Power has massive expectations in front of it. Tolkien’s world is one of the most beloved fictional universes of all time, and the series has a plethora of great source material to draw from. If the series plans to run for its intended five seasons, it needs to be on firm footing in mapping out the chronology. While we’ve seen many compelling characters thus far, the series will have to find creative ways to flesh out the Elves’ interpersonal relationships.