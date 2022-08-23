They also talk about what they’re most excited for people to see in Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series.

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa) and Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) about making the highly anticipated series. During the interview, they talked about how we’ll see Khazad-dûm alive and thriving (unlike the movies), what LOTR fans would be surprised to learn about the show, what they’re most excited for people to see on The Rings of Power, their favorite episode, what it was like working in the amazing, practical sets, how they’ve been describing the scale and scope of the series, and more.

While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is easily my most anticipated series. Everything I’ve seen and heard about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay series sounds incredible, and I loved that they’ve got a five-season arc figured out and the way Amazon is spending all the money bringing the show to life. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Dylan Smith (Largo Brandyfoot), and Leon Wadham (Kemen).

Watch what Sophia Nomvete and Owain Arthur had to say above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sophia Nomvete and Owain Arthur

What are they most excited for people to see in the series?

How we will see Khazad-dûm alive and thriving in the series.

What would LOTR fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

What was it like having these amazing, practical sets?

Which episode is their favorite and why?

How would they describe the scale and scope of the series?

