Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made headlines when it became the most expensive television show ever made. It certainly seems like Amazon Studios has put its resources to good use because the last two episodes of The Rings of Power featured some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Middle-earth history. Although Sauron’s rise to power in the Second Age was teased during the iconic opening sequence in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, it’s exciting to see it fleshed out in more detail.

In the seventh episode, “The Eye,” we started to see some familiar iconography from The Lord of the Rings. After the epic battle for the Southlands in “Udûn,” the remains of the humans’ village have been overrun with smoke. As Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) search for survivors of the skirmish, Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army gather to proclaim their victory. As the volcanic ashes rise from the top of Mount Doom, the Orcs chant a new name: “Mordor.”

It’s interesting that Mordor has been created so early on in The Rings of Power, as we’ve yet to see Sauron in the flesh. The emergence of this hellish landscape suggests that the situation in Middle-earth has already become dire, and the war for life itself has already begun. While we will certainly get some sort of conclusion in the season finale, The Rings of Power has set itself up for an even more action-packed second season.

History of the Southlands

Image via Prime Video

The Southlands are a southeast region of plains in Middle-earth that resides east of the Anduin river and the future kingdom of Gondor. Although the Southlands are relatively peaceful at the beginning of The Rings of Power, there is still tension between Elves and humans in the wake of the last great war. During the rise of Morgoth, many humans pledged themselves to the side of evil and joined the dark lord’s army.

The Silvan Elves watch over the plains of the Southlands, but at the beginning of “A Shadow of the Past,” the Elven High-king Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) decides to recall all the soldiers from their posts. While the Elves in Lindon believe that the war against Morgoth is over, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) discovers that Adar and his Orcs are secretly building a series of tunnels throughout the plains. This allows their forces to travel in secret underground and becomes instrumental in creating the site of Sauron’s stronghold.

Galadriel discovers Adar’s plan and leads the sailors of Númenor to the Southlands to defeat the army of Orcs. While they are victorious, Galadriel realizes that they’ve fallen into Adar’s trap. As the army celebrates its apparent victory, Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) plunges the mysterious sword into a device, which initiates the creation of Mount Doom.

RELATED: What Is the Meaning of Elendil's Sword in 'The Rings of Power'?

The Importance of the Transformation

Image via Prime Video

While Galadriel has found evidence that suggests that the forces of evil are not extinct, many of the characters that she’s encountered in the first season of The Rings of Power refuse to believe her. This puts everyone in an interesting position in the next season. How will Gil-galad and the Elven Council react to this news, and will they be willing to align themselves with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the armies of men? Will Durin III (Peter Mullan) be willing to accept an alliance with the Elves?

It’s also interesting that Mordor and Mount Doom were created before the genesis of the rings themselves. It’s through the creation of the One Ring that Sauron is able to control the other rings, and amass even more power. It will be interesting to see what convinces Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and his blacksmiths to create these weapons in the first place. Perhaps, Sauron will disguise himself as an ally who offers to create weapons that will bring about his defeat.

The other interesting wrinkle to the origin of Mordor that The Rings of Power has added to J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythology is the relationship between Adar and the Orcs, who he refers to as his “children.” While Sauron simply views his Orcs as faceless soldiers, Adar genuinely cares for the creatures he’s created and wants to give them a home. This sets up a potential rift between Adar and Sauron that could be developed further on in the series.

What Happens Next?

Image via Prime Video

We know from The Lord of the Rings that Sauron builds many more structures throughout Mordor, but it’s unclear when this will happen in The Rings of Power. Sauron’s army eventually builds The Morannon (also known as The Black Gate) to seal off the entrance of Mordor to protect against invading forces. Combined with the Towers of Teeth, Mordor is heavily fortified and ready to wage war. Sauron briefly allows himself to be captured by the Men of Númenor, but he returns to Mordor as a spirit after destroying their kingdom.

As we see in the opening of The Fellowship of the Ring, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and the last alliance lead one last onslaught against Mordor outside of Mount Doom. Although Isildur defeats Sauron in combat, he refuses to destroy the One Ring, which eventually becomes lost. During Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) adventures in The Hobbit, Sauron returns to Mordor to begin readying it for war.