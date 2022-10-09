Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in Middle Earth, it's going to be a while before we see disparate groups working in perfect fellowship to defeat a greater evil. Yes, we've seen hints of that so far, in the Southlands in particular, but for many of the characters, trusting those outside their own group doesn't come easily.

In a conversation with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt at New York Comic Con, Nazanin Boniadi, who plays Southland healer-turned-leader Bronwyn, Charles Edwards, who plays Elven smith Celebrimbor weighed in on what it was like for their characters to evolve and begin to trust others.

For Edwards, he believes Celebrimbor still has a ways to go before he gets there, saying:

"I think for me, we're not quite there yet. We will get there. But he's very much in his ivory tower at the moment, and that's what you know, he ventures outside occasionally. Other than that, he's he's very secluded, but people will come to him to invade on that space a little bit. So we'll see how he deals [with it]."

With Bronwyn, Boniadi says that her growth over the course of the season works so well because it feels earned:

"I love that scene, episode two where people don't believe her in the tavern, and then she comes back, and she slams the orc head on, you know, and it's like, 'oh, now do you believe me,' you know? It's sort of like this room filled with disbelieving people, a lot of disbelieving men, and this woman, strong woman coming in and saying, 'Here's the evidence,' and I just I find that so empowering. But you're right, up until that point, she was kind of scuffed up and dismissed, and she has to earn everything that she's getting the trust of her people, and even when she gives that speech [and] people walk away. So by the end of the season, hopefully, she's earned most of her stripes. I love that. There's nothing quite like playing someone where that's earned."

Though Celebrimbor might currently be keeping to himself, just what will become of the newly in charge Bronwyn reamins to be seen as the series winds down on its first season next week.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.