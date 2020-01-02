‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Lags Behind Episodes 7 & 8 at the Box Office

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker took in nearly $17 million at the domestic box office over the New Year’s Day holiday, a tally that brings the Skywalker Saga’s closer over the $400 million mark. It took Star Wars: The Force Awakens just over 7 days to hit the same mark, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi reached the total domestically in under 12 days, with a Christmas Day bump. The Rise of Skywalker needed the New Year’s holiday to get there in under 13 days.

The $407.5 million domestic take over nearly two weeks is about matched by $407.9 from international territories, totaling $815.4 million. A billion-dollar-plus run is obviously within reach, but it remains to be seen whether The Rise of Skywalker can reach The Last Jedi‘s total of $1.3 billion; The Force Awakens‘ $2.1 billion tally feels like it’s out of the realm of possibility. It doesn’t help that China isn’t on board with the film, but that’s been a problem the previous films have faced as well.

The Rise of Skywalker has plenty of its own internal, inherent problems though. There’s the Palpatine of it all, the lessons the franchise capper could have learned from other franchises but didn’t, minority characters taking a backseat to the story, and the film’s controversial ending, to name but a few. This is a movie that is ostensibly closing a 40+ year story; there’s no reason that it shouldn’t be surpassing even the Avengers: Endgame box office. The fact that it isn’t speaks to the many problems within the movie itself. It’s worth a watch for history’s sake, but expect the box office performance to take a nosedive between now and when the movie inevitably arrives on Disney+.